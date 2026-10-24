One dead in fire in Noida's Sector 126, LPG cylinders found inside premises

Noida:

One person died after a fire broke out in six shops in Sector 126 in Noida on Saturday, police said. Soon after receivig information, the fire tenders rushed to the spot and firefighting operations were underway. Speaking to ANI, ADCP Noida Abhay Kumar Misra said that the fire has been brought under control and the victim was found unconscious during a search operation.

Local police and fire brigade teams immediately reach the spot

"Information was received about a fire in the area under the jurisdiction of Police Station 126. Local police and fire brigade teams immediately reached the spot and brought the fire under control. During a search of the area, one person was found unconscious and was rushed to the hospital, where doctors declared him dead. Further legal proceedings are underway," he said.

On the other hand, Chief Fire Officer (CFO) of Noida, Pradeep Kumar, told ANI that a large number of LPG cylinders were found inside the premises. "We have found a large number of LPG cylinders inside. We are currently addressing this issue and conducting search and rescue operations to check whether anyone is trapped," Kumar said.

Details regarding the cause of fire yet to be ascertained

The details regarding the cause of the fire and the extent of damage are awaited. Meanwhile, firefighting operations continued at a factory in Delhi's Mayapuri Industrial Area for over 15 hours, with more than 35 fire tenders deployed since last night.

Because of the fire, two adjacent factories were also affected by the blaze. Cooling operations were initiated after the initial firefighting efforts, while smoke continued to billow from the factory.

Fire Station Officer Naveen Thakran said, "Last night, we received a call reporting a factory fire at B-41, Mayapuri Industrial Area. Upon the arrival of our fire tenders, it was discovered that three factories were involved; consequently, the incident was upgraded to a 'medium' category. The structures consist of a ground floor, upper floors, and a terrace; one of the buildings also includes a basement.”

Cooling operations are currently underway

“All these structures, including the terrace areas, contained various materials. The fire was reported as 'under control' at 8:00 AM. Cooling operations are currently underway. By the time the incident was upgraded to the 'medium' category, twenty fire tenders were already present at the scene. Operations are currently in the third shift. Cooling operations are ongoing," he added.

Earlier in the day, an 18-year-old Class 12 female student was found in a burnt condition behind the guard room of a school in Delhi's Krishna Nagar, with police examining the circumstances surrounding the incident.According to Delhi Police, a PCR call regarding a fire incident was received from the school on Saturday.

With inputs from ANI

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