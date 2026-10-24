Ahead of 2027 polls, UP holds special camps to enrol new voters, correct voter ID details

A special registration camp was organised in Uttar Pradesh on Saturday, allowing people to register themselves on the voter list ahead of next year's assembly election. The camp was organised across all polling booths across the state following instructions of the Election Commission of India (ECI).

Around 1.77 lakh Booth Level Officers (BLOs) are stationed at these special camps at polling booths across the state from 10 am to 4 pm. Those who are yet to register themselves as voters, including first-time voters, can visit these camps, fill the Form 6 and get themselves registered.

Furthermore, those who want to get their names, addresses and other details corrected on their voter IDs can get it done by filling the Form 8. Once the form is processed, the roll will be updated.

According to a figure, roughly 1.25 crore people are yet to register themselves as voters in Uttar Pradesh. Also, there are nine lakh vote who changed their residences after marriage, but are yet to be added to electoral rolls at their matrimonial homes.

The final voter list in UP

The final voter list in Uttar Pradesh was released on April 10 after the completion of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) drive, with around 2.05 crore names getting removed from electoral rolls. Uttar Pradesh had 15.44 crore voters before the SIR drive, but this number came down significantly to around 13.40 crore.

Among districts, Lucknow recorded the highest decline in voters in absolute terms (over 9.14 lakh), followed by Prayagraj (over 8.26 lakh), Kanpur Nagar (over 6.87 lakh), Agra (over 6.37 lakh) and Ghaziabad (over 5.74 lakh).

Also, over 84 lakh new voters were added to the rolls. As per the ECI, the final roll comprises 7,30,71,071 male electors (around 54 per cent), 6,09,09,525 female voters (45.46 per cent), and 4,206 third gender voters.

The gender ratio improved to 834 female voters per 1,000 male voters from 824 in the draft roll, though it declined from 877 before the SIR due to higher deletions among women. The number of voters aged 18-19 rose sharply to 17,63,360 -- an increase of 14,29,379 compared to the draft roll -- accounting for 1.32 per cent of the electorate.

(With inputs from PTI)

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