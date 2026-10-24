UPFSDA carries major crackdown on online food stores in UP, suspends licences of four stores

Lucknow:

To ensure the quality and safety of food products reaching consumers via online platforms, the Uttar Pradesh Food Safety and Drug Administration (FSDA) on Saturday launched a state-wide special inspection drive. Under the ‘Shuddh Hi Shubh Hai’ campaign, authorities are inspecting warehouses, ‘dark stores,’ and food supply centers associated with various e-commerce platforms, including Blinkit, Zepto, Amazon, Reliance, and Metro.

So far, the licenses of four stores have been suspended, and their food business operations have been shut down. A total of 149 inspections have been conducted, and 21 food samples have been collected for testing. The inspections focus on the safe storage of food items, premises hygiene, temperature control, product expiry dates, and adherence to licensing terms.

Licenses of four stores suspended, business operations shut down

Following the discovery of lapses in compliance with food safety standards, the licenses of four stores have been suspended, and their food business operations have been halted. Additionally, recommendations have been made to issue improvement notices in 79 cases. Teams from the Food Safety Department are currently conducting inspections across various districts.

Action is being taken in accordance with the rules against the concerned establishments based on irregularities uncovered during inspections. The department’s focus remains on ensuring that food business operators adhere to prescribed standards and that safe food products reach consumers.

Cockroaches found at Zepto warehouse in Ghaziabad

During an inspection of the Zepto warehouse located near RDL in Ghaziabad, the premises were found to be in a highly unhygienic state, with cobwebs on the walls, damaged flooring, and the presence of cockroaches. Given these serious lapses in hygiene and food safety, proceedings have been initiated to suspend the establishment’s food license. Maintaining hygienic conditions in warehouses and 'dark stores' is critical, as these are the locations where food items are stored and prepared for dispatch against orders. The presence of filth and pests can compromise the safe handling of food products.

Storage and licensing lapses in Kanpur

Several irregularities were discovered during inspections of Reliance Mart, Metro, and Zepto stores in Kanpur Nagar. The investigation revealed that, despite the licenses for these establishments specifying provisions for 'controlled atmosphere' and 'cold storage' facilities, the required chambers had not been installed.

Furthermore, an individual who had resigned as the 'nominee' on the license nearly two years ago was still listed as such. Additionally, instances were found where certain confectionery products violated the prescribed 30% threshold regarding the 'best before' duration. In light of these deficiencies, the licenses of the affected establishments have been suspended, and their food business operations have been halted until the issues are rectified. It is the responsibility of food business operators to ensure that storage facilities align with the terms of their licenses and that all required information remains up to date.

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