Six, including four family members killed in incidents of house-collapse in UP

Kanpur:

At least six, including four family members got killed in separate incidents of house-collapse in Uttar Pradesh. In Kanpur, four family members were killed while another daughter got injured after their house collapsed amid heavy rainfall. Kanpur's Commissioner of Police Raghubir Lal told PTI that in Hirni village, all five members of a family were trapped under the debris after their "kutcha" house collapsed around 11 am. The victims were identified as Mukesh Kumar and his daughters Maya (17), Neetu (seven) and Pallavi (five). Another daughter of Kumar, Kajal, was seriously injured in the incident.

In Budaun, a farmer was killed while his wife sustained serious injuries after the wall of their house collapsed due to heavy rains at night. Musajhag Station House Officer (SHO) Manoj Kumar said the deceased was identified as Vinod (35), who was sleeping with his family members when the wall collapsed.

In Ballia district, a six-year-old girl was killed on Sunday morning, when a mud wall fell on her in Naferpur village, police said. Musajhag Station House Officer (SHO) Manoj Kumar said the deceased was identified as Vinod (35), who was sleeping with his family members when the wall collapsed.

Delhi Building Collapse: Death count rises to two

At least two persons were killed, while several others were injured after a five-storey building collapsed in south Delhi's Satya Niketan area on Sunday afternoon, said officials. The building that collapsed was a boys' PG, also known as 'Hostel Daze', and several people, including many students, still remain feared trapped under the ruble. As of now, eight people have been rescued, but their condition is not known yet. Eyewitnesses believe more than 15 people are trapped inside the rubble, but an official statement is awaited.

Satya Niketan is located in Delhi's South Campus where several of student PGs, hostels and eateries are present. According to officials, they received a PCR call around 1.34 pm after which the rescue operation was launched. Teams of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Delhi Police, fire brigade, CAT Ambulance, and emergency services are at the spot. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has also taken cognisance of the incident and instructed authorities to ensure that all people are rescued safely, while stressing that the safety and well-being of every citizen remains the government's highest priority.

-With PTI Inputs

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