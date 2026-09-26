UP polls 2027: Akhilesh Yadav's 'winnability' pitch triggers seat-sharing friction between Congress, SP

The Samajwadi Party-Congress coalition was a huge success in Uttar Pradesh in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections after the alliance managed to win 43 of the 80 seats in the state. The alliance is buoyed by its success and hoping to repeat its 2024 performance in the upcoming assembly polls.

Both parties have also announced that they would contest the 2027 Uttar Pradesh elections together, but deriving the seat-sharing formula has a key point of contention for them after Samajwadi Party national president Akhilesh Yadav said the seats will be decided by winnability, hinting the SP will retain the lion's share.

"We will have an alliance... Whoever can win a seat should get that seat," the former chief minister said on Thursday, adding a public meeting in Raebareli, which is the Lok Sabha constituency of Rahul Gandhi. "We defeated them in 2024 and in 2027 we will work for their (BJP) permanent defeat."

But Akhilesh's statement did not go well with a section of Congress leaders, who said the grand old party is aware of its responsibilities and pointing out that it will not be "suppressed or intimidated", hinting that the seat-sharing formula will be derived only after a consensus between the top brass of both parties.

"We are confident in our work and know our responsibilities. Congress will fight. Rahul Gandhi has created an atmosphere across the country," Congress MP Imran Masood told news agency ANI when asked about Akhilesh's statement.

"Congress is not a party that will be suppressed or intimidated... There are many leaders on our side, and there are many leaders on their side too. Let them beat the trumpet. Only time will tell what happens... We will continue to fight under Rahul Ji's leadership until the very end," he added.

But the Samajwadi Party has maintained how seats are shared will be decided by Akhilesh, even though the party said the Congress and Rahul Gandhi, who leads the opposition in Lok Sabha, will take the decision for their party. It also asserted that the party remains completely preparing for the assembly polls.

"We want to contest the elections together under the alliance and work towards forming the government. Even though the Samajwadi Party can contest on its own under Akhilesh Yadav’s leadership and win with a full majority, we want to contest the elections together under the alliance," Samajwadi Party MP Zia Ur Rehman Barq told ANI.

The Congress and the Samajwadi Party had last contested an assembly elections together in 2017 but was routed by the BJP, which eventually won over 300 seats in the assembly elections that year. They contested the 2022 assembly polls separately, while the BJP has managed to retain Uttar Pradesh for a historic second straight term.

But buoyed by their success in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the Congress and the Samajwadi Party are considering to contest the 2027 Uttar Pradesh elections together, which are likely to be held in February or March next year.

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