'Free Kashmir..': Jamia teaching, non-teaching staff condemn objectionable graffiti on campus walls

New Delhi:

Jamia Millia Islamia has condemned objectionable graffiti on campus walls. Expressing deep resentment over incidents of vandalism and the writing of highly objectionable slogans - “Free Kashmir" and “Free Sharjeel Imam" Jamia’s faculty and staff stated that such actions undermine the academic environment and tarnish the dignity of an institution. Over 1,500 teaching and non-teaching staff members of Jamia along with the university’s Vice-Chancellor, Mazhar Asif, and registrar participated in this meeting held today to discuss the future course of action. The meeting was held following four rounds of talks and an appeal made by the committee last night, urging the students to call off their protest.

Jamia VC has expressed deep concern over the objectionable graffiti on campus walls that pose a threat to the country’s integrity and sovereignty and could tarnish varsity's reputation. "These kind of objectionable slogans could adversely affect the credibility of its students, potentially having a negative impact on their future employment and placement prospects, as well as their opportunities for higher education," VC said.

Jamia moves classes online

Amid ongoing students protests at the university, the university has announced to move classes online. The university said that the decision to move classes online has been taken as a precautionary measure to ensure the safety and well-being of students. The university in a notification said, "All deans/ heads/ directors and faculty members as well as bonafide students are hereby directed to adhere to the online class schedule and ensure regular participation in academic activities. All faculty members are requested to make the necessary arrangements for conducting classes through online platforms and to provide students with the required academic support and learning materials."

What are the students' demands?

The agitation at Jamia began on October 12, with protesters demanding an official notification announcing a schedule for the students' union elections. The last elections were held in 2005, and the union was dissolved in 2006. The protesting students maintained that their primary demand was restoration of an elected student body, while the university administration has formed a committee to draft a new union constitution.

The protest saw unrest on October 17 when authorities tried to remove demonstrators from the Ghalib lawn near Gate No 7. Several student organisations have since supported the agitation. Amid these developments, the university administration has condemned slogans like "VC go back" written on the campus walls and said it was trying to identify those responsible.

In the meantime, the officials said some CCTV cameras had been tampered with and their wiring disconnected or damaged in areas where the slogans appeared. Officials said the campus security has been tightened, with students being checked before being allowed entry into departments and centres.

Following the appearance of controversial slogans on the walls of Jamia Millia Islamia University, students have expressed outrage and initiated protests, demanding action. The offensive slogans—which referenced Kashmir and the RSS—prompted the university administration to have them removed and order an investigation.

Also Read:

Congress MP Imran Masood released after brief detention near Jamia amid student protests