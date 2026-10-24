BJP slams Farooq Abdullah over Kashmir remarks, calls them condemnable: 'Should apologise to all'

Srinagar:

National Conference president Farooq Abdullah on Saturday made a highly controversial statement and credited Pakistan with 'saving' the Kashmiris, asserting that the neighbouring country draws global attention to the Kashmir issue, thereby compelling Delhi to remain silent. Addressing party workers in Baramulla on Saturday, National Conference president Farooq Abdullah stated that Pakistan—which he referred to as "our neighbor"—is the force protecting the people of Jammu and Kashmir by keeping the unresolved Kashmir issue alive on the global stage.

Here's what Farooq Abdullah said on Kashmir

Speaking at a gathering of party workers, the senior leader questioned whether there was any reason to expect justice from New Delhi. He warned the people that if they remained silent and took no action, they would face complete annihilation. "Will you pin all your hopes on them [Delhi]?" Abdullah asked. "Do you truly believe they will deliver justice to you?" He then urged the people to summon courage, saying, "Be brave; we shall confront them. If you do not gather the courage, you will be finished. They will erase your very name and identity."



Discussing the reasons behind Delhi's current silence, Abdullah pointed directly to the international pressure exerted by Pakistan. "They are silent today because of global pressure, and because our neighboring country is keeping the heat on them. It goes everywhere, asserting that the Kashmir issue remains unresolved. That is what is saving us—though I do not necessarily believe their intentions are noble." This is the most explicit public statement made by Abdullah in recent years regarding Pakistan's diplomatic role in keeping the Kashmir dispute a subject of international discourse.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders on Saturday slammed National Conference president Farooq Abdullah over his reported remarks questioning India's intentions towards Kashmir and crediting Pakistan's continued efforts to raise the issue at international forums with protecting Kashmiris. Jammu and Kashmir Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Sat Sharma on Saturday demanded an apology to the people of the country. The Bharatiya Janata Party leaders also defended the Centre's policies in Jammu and Kashmir and asserted that the region's security and stability were the result of the efforts of its people and the Government of India.

Farooq Abdullah questions whether Kashmiris could expect justice from Delhi

The development comes after Abdullah questioned whether "Kashmiris could expect justice from Delhi" and said, "Pakistan's continued efforts to raise the Kashmir issue internationally were putting pressure on India."

“They are completely independent. When I saw those documents, I wondered, what can you expect from Delhi? Do you expect them to deliver justice for you? Have the courage to fight, or you will be wiped out, and your identity will disappear. They are silent today because of pressure from the world. Our neighbour is constantly pursuing them, going everywhere and saying that the Kashmir issue has not been resolved. He is protecting us; otherwise, their intentions are not good,” Abdullah said.

J&K BJP says Abdullah was able to express his views freely in India

Reacting to the remarks, J&K BJP President Sat Sharma said Abdullah was able to express his views freely in India and questioned whether he would have the same freedom in Pakistan.

“Farooq Abdullah, you are permitted to say whatever you wish in this country—that is precisely why you are able to speak so freely. Had you said these same things in Pakistan, you wouldn't have been left with anything at all. This is a political party that has never acted in the nation's interest. Article 370 was imposed upon us,” Sharma told ANI.

He alleged that Article 370 had deprived several communities in Jammu and Kashmir of their rightful status and rights.“After the imposition of Article 370, we saw what the people actually received. Women were denied their rightful status. Refugees from West Pakistan were denied their rights. The Valmiki community and the Gorkha community were also denied their due. It is because of these very people that Jammu and Kashmir has suffered so much,” he said.

With inputs from ANI

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