Infiltration bid foiled in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara; 2 terrorists reportedly killed

Kupwara:

An encounter broke out between terrorists and security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district early Saturday morning after alert troops detected suspicious movement along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Jumgund area of the Keran sector. Two terrorists were reportedly killed as security forces continued a search operation along the Line of Control (LoC).

Troops challenged and intercepted the suspected terrorists after detecting the movement, officials said. An encounter subsequently broke out, prompting security forces to launch a search and combing operation to establish the circumstances of the incident.

Suspicious movement detected near LoC

The incident was reported from Jumgund, a border area in the Keran sector of north Kashmir's Kupwara district. Initial reports suggested that the suspected group comprised three to four people who may have been attempting to cross the LoC.

Alert troops detected the movement during the early hours of Saturday and challenged those suspected of being terrorists. An exchange of fire followed, prompting security forces to intensify operations in the area.

While initial reports indicated a possible infiltration bid, officials have not confirmed whether anyone had crossed the LoC. The circumstances surrounding the movement are still being ascertained.

Search and combing operation underway

Security forces have launched a search and combing operation in the area to locate the suspected terrorists and establish the sequence of events. The operation is continuing, and further information is expected as security personnel make progress.

The area is mountainous and remote, with limited connectivity, which could make it difficult to obtain immediate updates from the ground. Security forces are continuing their efforts to establish whether the suspected group is still present in the area.

Official confirmation awaited

As of the latest available information, details regarding casualties, recoveries or the whereabouts of the suspected terrorists have not been confirmed. An official statement from the Indian Army was also awaited. Officials have confirmed that an encounter took place between terrorists and security forces in Kupwara, but have said it is too early to establish whether it was an infiltration attempt.

(With inputs from PTI)

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