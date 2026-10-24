Dr Sajjan Singh Yadav appointed Jammu and Kashmir Chief Secretary, to take charge on November 1

The Government of India has appointed Dr Sajjan Singh Yadav, a 1995-batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer of the AGMUT cadre, as the new Chief Secretary of Jammu and Kashmir. The appointment was announced through an order issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Saturday, October 24, 2026.

Yadav has been transferred from Delhi to Jammu and Kashmir, with his appointment scheduled to take effect from November 1, 2026, or the date he assumes charge, whichever is later. He will succeed Atal Dulloo, a 1989-batch IAS officer of the Jammu and Kashmir cadre, who is due to retire on October 31.

The appointment marks a change at the top of the Union Territory's administration, with Yadav becoming the first IAS officer from the AGMUT cadre to hold the post of Chief Secretary in Jammu and Kashmir. AGMUT is the joint cadre for Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Mizoram and Union Territories.

Who is Dr Sajjan Singh Yadav?

Yadav has been serving as Additional Chief Secretary and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Delhi Jal Board. He took charge as CEO of the water utility in June 2026, returning to an organisation he had headed previously.

His career includes several senior administrative assignments in Delhi and the Union Government. He has served in the Union Finance Ministry's Department of Expenditure, where his responsibilities included work related to public finance and expenditure management.

Other positions he has held include Secretary for Urban Development, Commissioner of Trade and Taxes, and Secretary-cum-Commissioner of Food and Civil Supplies. His experience spans both Delhi's administration and central government departments.

Yadav's previous stint at the Delhi Jal Board also gives him familiarity with the functioning of the utility, which oversees water supply and sewerage services in the national capital.

Atal Dulloo's tenure and administrative background

Yadav will take over from Atal Dulloo, who became Jammu and Kashmir's Chief Secretary on December 1, 2023. Dulloo, a 1989-batch IAS officer, has held several administrative positions in the Union Territory during his career, including district-level assignments and senior roles in departments such as Health and Family Welfare, Medical Education, Finance, Horticulture, Agriculture and Cooperation.

Before becoming Chief Secretary, Dulloo served as Secretary in the Union Home Ministry's Border Management Department. His tenure at the top of Jammu and Kashmir's administration is scheduled to end on October 31, ahead of Yadav's appointment taking effect.

ALSO READ:

Infiltration bid foiled in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara; 2 terrorists reportedly killed