India set to play Pakistan on November 22 as ACC unveils schedule for Rising Asia Cup 2026

New Delhi:

India A will play Pakistan A on November 22 at the Rising Asia Cup 2026 clash in Doha. The Asian Cricket Council (ACC) has confirmed the two groups for the tournament, along with the schedule, as the tournament is set to begin on November 19. Bangladesh A will play Hong Kong A on the opening day, while Sri Lanka A will compete against Afghanistan A later in the day.

Overall, eight teams will compete in the tournament. India and Pakistan are drawn in Group B alongside Nepal A and the United Arab Emirates A. The Men in Blue will begin their campaign against Nepal on November 20 before meeting Pakistan A two days later. Their final group-stage assignment will be against the UAE on November 24.

On the other hand, Sri Lanka A, Bangladesh A, Afghanistan A and Hong Kong A, make up Group A. Two teams from each group will then qualify for the semi-finals, which will be played on November 26 and 27. The marquee final match is scheduled for November 29.

When it comes to the structure of the tournament, the competition will follow a single round-robin format, with each team playing three group matches.

Notably, Doha will host the tournament across two venues. West End Park International Cricket Stadium will stage the majority of matches, including the final, while the University of Doha for Science and Technology Cricket Ground will host the opening fixture on November 19.

India A lost in semis in 2025

The upcoming edition offers India A an opportunity to improve on their previous campaign, which ended in a semi-final defeat in 2025. India opened that tournament with a 148-run victory over the UAE, posting 297/4 before limiting their opponents to 149/7.

Their progress subsequently stalled against Pakistan A, who secured an eight-wicket win after dismissing India for 136 and completing the chase in 13.2 overs. India recovered by beating Oman by six wickets in their final group match to qualify for the semi-finals.

However, Bangladesh A ended India's title hopes after their semi-final finished level at 194/6, with Bangladesh advancing through a Super Over.

Pakistan A went on to claim the trophy last year. They defeated Sri Lanka A by five runs in the semi-finals before overcoming Bangladesh A in another tied final, which was also decided by a Super Over.

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