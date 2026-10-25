'Have nothing to do with INDIA bloc rally on November 1': Asaduddin Owaisi

The INDIA bloc is holding a major rally at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan on November 1. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, and other alliance leaders have appealed to opposition parties and workers to join this campaign. Meanwhile, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) Chief Asaduddin Owaisi has shown uninterested with the rally. "I have nothing to do with this. I have no connection to this rally. I am fighting the SIR case in court. I have raised all kinds of questions regarding the SIR case, and I say the same today. Whether it is the appointment or selection process of the Chief Election Commissioner or providing him legal protection, I am against both," Owaisi said.

What Asaduddin Owaisi said on Jamia and JNU graffiti?

On objectionable graffiti at Jamia and JNU walls, he said, "Who is responsible for the objectionable graffiti written on the Jamia and JNU walls? The Vice Chancellor and Registrar, both of them are members of the RSS's Muslim Rashtra Manch; action should be taken against them. The demands of the Jamia students are not illegitimate; their demands are absolutely correct."

Asaduddin Owaisi on Sharjeel Imam

On the Sharjeel Imam issue, Owaisi said, "You don't like someone's ideology, that's your opinion, but you can't deny him justice on that basis. Justice is the court's job; let the case proceed. You're not even allowing that to happen."

INDIA bloc's November 1 mega rally

The INDIA bloc has called a mega rally on November 1 at the Ramlila Maidan in Delhi, which the opposition leaders have described as a 'culmination' of the 'Delhi Chalo' march over alleged 'vote chori' and irregularities by the Election Commission of India (ECI) in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

The Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Lok Sabha expressed his gratitude to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its alliance partners for promoting this march 'enthusiastically', and ensuring that people get to know about it. "Our votes are being stolen, and we will not tolerate this silently under any circumstances," Rahul, who is Lok Sabha member from Uttar Pradesh's Rae Bareli, said in a post in Hindi on X (formerly Twitter).

"Names have been deleted from voter lists. Rules and laws have been violated. And those who raised questions were met with lathis. Now, the country will respond. November 1: Chalo Delhi! Save the Vote, Save the Country: Public March and Mega Rally. Students, farmers, workers, women, youth and traders — everyone who cares about democracy must attend. The vote is yours. The fight is yours too," he added.

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'Save the vote, save the country': Rahul Gandhi's call for INDIA bloc's November 1 mega rally