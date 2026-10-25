'We cannot remain helpless spectators': Jaishankar calls for 'dialogue and diplomacy' to end global conflicts

New Delhi:

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday (October 25) called for dialogue and diplomacy to resolve ongoing global conflicts, saying their consequences are being felt far away who have nothing to do with these wars are paying the price through higher fuel, food prices and, economic disruption.

'We cannot remain helpless spectators'

Speaking at the Chinmaya Amrit Mahotsav Global Sammelan on UN Day, Jaishankar referred to the ongoing conflicts in Ukraine and West Asia, said, "There are today two major conflicts going on in the world: in Ukraine and in West Asia or the Middle East. Societies and economies, peoples far away, who have little say in the matter, are actually paying the cost. We cannot remain helpless spectators."

India, he said, is echoing what much of the world feels: that these conflicts can only end through dialogue and diplomacy, not on the battlefield. India is trying to help in its own way and is willing to work with other countries to push for peace.

"India expresses global sentiment when we urge that dialogue and diplomacy are the only solution. We are making efforts ourselves and are open to working with other partners to that end," added Jaishankar.

Calling for an overhaul of decision-making bodies like the UN Security Council, Jaishankar reiterated India's persistent demand for reformed multilateralism. He stressed that large portions of the developing world, particularly the Global South, can no longer be excluded from global governance frameworks.

Directly calling out the institutional shortcomings of the UN, Jaishankar declared, "We live in an imperfect world, but we all continuously strive towards greater perfection. Where the UN is concerned, that means recognising its shortcomings and limitations, and seeking its improvement. The case for reformed multilateralism gets stronger by the day. Large parts of the world cannot be left out of decision-making.

'Terrorism can never be justified'

Jaishankar described terrorism as a "deadly threat to peace" and called for stronger global efforts to combat it in all its forms and manifestations. He stressed that using terrorism as an instrument of statecraft was unacceptable, adding that the threat persisted because some countries had failed to demonstrate zero tolerance towards it.

"Terrorism is another deadly threat to peace. Its usage as an instrument of statecraft is simply unacceptable. It can never be justified. It can never be rationalised. Yet, it continues because not all states really display zero tolerance," he said.

"Despite history holding so many lessons, some still allow political calculations to take precedence. The world must therefore develop sharper awareness about this common threat, and it must come together with stronger resolve and counter-terrorism in all its forms and manifestations," he added.

(With ANI inputs)

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