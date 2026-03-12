Farooq Abdullah's first reaction after assassination attempt on him in Jammu: 'God saved me'

Srinagar:

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah in his first reaction after a man allegedly tried to assassinate him during a marriage function on Wednesday night said thast it is only God who saved him. Farooq Abdullah had a narrow escape when the gunman opened fire from behind while the veteran leader was leaving the venue.

Farooq Abdullah recounting chilling moment

"I am fine and God has saved me," Abdullah said. Recounting the chilling moment, he said the assailant had managed to get right behind his neck. "At the last minute, he was overpowered by the security personnel, including the NSG. I was immediately put into my car and driven away safely," he added.

The assailant, identified as Kamal Singh Jamwal, allegedly targeted Farooq Abdullah, who is the president of the ruling National Conference, during the event in the Greater Kailash area on the outskirts of the city.

The attack on Farooq Abdullah, a Z+ category protectee, has triggered serious concerns regarding the security apparatus in the sensitive Union Territory. Under standard protocol for such high-profile figures, the area should have been sanitised and strict access control enforced.

Omar Abdullah expresses concern

While the senior Abdullah declined to comment on the security lapse, his son and Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah expressed concern in a post on X.

"What is known is that a man with a loaded pistol was able to get within point-blank range and discharge a shot. It was only the close protection team that deflected the shot and ensured the assassination attempt failed," he said.

He also said, "There are more questions than answers at the moment, including how someone was able to get this close to a Z+ NSG-protected former CM."

Officials review security of all central govt protectees

Following the incident, the chief minister reached Jammu and drove straight to his father's residence. Top officials are now reviewing the security of all central government protectees in Jammu and Kashmir. Measures to further tighten protection are underway, including the upgrading of jammers used in convoys.

