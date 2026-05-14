Mumbai Indians register stellar victory in Dharamsala, hand Punjab Kings their fifth straight defeat

Dharamsala:

The 58th game of the ongoing IPL (Indian Premier League) 2026 saw Punjab Kings take on Mumbai Indians. The two sides met at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala on May 14th, and the game saw Punjab Kings come in to bat first after losing the toss.

The side opened its innings with Priyansh Arya and Prabhsimran Singh scoring 22 and 57 runs, respectively. Additionally, Cooper Connolly added 21 runs, but the middle order failed to get the best out of themselves. Shreyas Iyer was dismissed for just four runs, with Suryansh Shedge adding eight runs to the board, and Shashank Singh scoring just two runs.

Azmatullah Omarzai stabilised the innings with a score of 38 runs in 17 deliveries, with Vishnu Vinod and Xavier Bartlett scoring 15 and 18 runs, respectively. Punjab Kings managed to post a total of 200 runs in the first innings.

As for Mumbai Indians, Shardul Thakur was the highest wicket-taker with four wickets to his name. Deepak Chahar took two wickets to his name, with Corbin Bosch and Raj Bawa taking one wicket each as well.

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Tilak Varma handed Punjab Kings their fifth defeat of the season

As for the run chase, Mumbai Indians got off to a decent start as Ryan Rickelton scored 48 runs in 23 deliveries, with Rohit Sharma scoring 25 runs in just as many deliveries. Naman Dhir added just nine runs on the board, but it was the performance of Tilak Varma that helped MI register the win.

Tilak went on to amass 75* runs in 33 deliveries, with Will Jacks scoring 25 runs in 10 deliveries. The star batter finished the game for Mumbai, winning the game for them, helping them register the victory by six wickets.

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