NEET paper leak probe intensifies: Two more arrested; five remanded to seven-day CBI custody

New Delhi:

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has made two further arrests in connection with the NEET-UG 2026 question paper leak case. The accused have been identified as Dhananjay Lokhanda and Manisha Waghmare. Lokhanda was arrested from Ahilyanagar while Waghmare was nabbed from Pune.



The agency also carried out searches at 14 different locations across India during the past 24 hours as part of its ongoing investigation.

The case was formally registered on May 12 after a complaint was filed by the Department of Higher Education under the Ministry of Education. The complaint relates to suspected irregularities and a possible leak of the NEET-UG 2026 examination paper.

Earlier, five individuals were arrested in the case on Wednesday. Among them, three were taken into custody from Jaipur, one from Gurugram, and one from Nashik.

Five accused sent to 7-day CBI remand

They have been identified as Yash Yadav, Mangilal Khatik alias Mangilal Biwal, Vikash Biwal, Shubham Khainwar and Dinesh Biwal.

The Rouse Avenue Court in Delhi has sent all five accused to a seven-day CBI remand. Special CBI judge Ajay Gupta passed the order.

Officials said that several other individuals are still being questioned as part of the ongoing inquiry. The investigation is continuing, with CBI officials stating that all possible leads are being followed.

The agency has reiterated that the probe will be conducted in a fair, thorough, and professional manner.

CBI alleges organised network behind circulation of question papers

According to the CBI, the exam was compromised after question papers were circulated in PDF format on messaging platforms such as WhatsApp and Telegram ahead of the test. The agency told the court that findings from an investigation by the Rajasthan Special Operations Group (SOG) suggested that parts of the leaked material matched the actual question paper. Following this, the government reportedly cancelled the examination.

The CBI has alleged that on April 29, Yash shared PDFs containing Physics, Chemistry and Biology question papers through Telegram. Mangilal obtained the leaked papers from him in exchange for around Rs 10 lakh. It is further alleged that Mangilal printed copies of the leaked material and distributed them among NEET candidates, including his son Aman Biwal, as well as other relatives and known contacts.

The investigation also points to Vikash Biwal, who is accused of contacting several aspirants and passing their personal details to Yash. This was allegedly done through WhatsApp and Instagram, enabling further circulation of the leaked papers.

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