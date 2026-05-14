CBI probes money trail in NEET-UG paper leak; students paid Rs 2 lakh to Rs 5 lakh

New Delhi:

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has intensified its investigation into the money trail linked to the alleged NEET-UG paper leak case, with the probe agency finding that the students were allegedly charged Rs 3 lakh to Rs 5 lakh for access to the leaked question paper, said sources.

According to sources, the NEET-UG question paper allegedly reached Rajasthan through an accused identified as Yash Yadav, who was reportedly acquainted with another accused, Vikas Biwal.

The investigation has revealed that Vikas Biwal's father, Dinesh Biwal, allegedly scanned the hard copy of the NEET-UG question paper and converted it into PDF files. Sources further claimed that the accused had handwritten the question paper before scanning and circulating it among students studying at coaching centres in Sikar district.

The accused arrested in the case were produced before a Magistrate at his residence in Jaipur late on Wednesday night. Following their custodial remand, five accused individuals are currently being subjected to intensive interrogation at the CBI headquarters.

Students paid Rs 30,000 in advance

Investigators are focusing primarily on the financial transactions connected to the alleged paper leak network.

According to sources, the Special Operations Group Rajasthan has uncovered a money trail involving nearly Rs 10 lakh exchanged between the accused and NEET aspirants.

The accused allegedly assured students that around 150 out of the 180 questions in the actual examination would match the mock papers supplied to them in advance.

CBI sources further revealed that evidence has emerged indicating that an advance payment of Rs 30,000 was collected from candidates even before confirmation that the actual exam paper matched the leaked material.

Investigators believe the racket functioned in a highly organised manner through personal networks and closed communication channels.

WhatsApp group created to connect prospective beneficiaries

The probe has also revealed that Dinesh's son, himself a NEET candidate, was allegedly aware in advance about the availability of the leaked paper.

According to sources, Dinesh's son had created a WhatsApp group to connect prospective beneficiaries and facilitate the collection of payments.

The CBI is currently examining digital evidence, bank transactions, WhatsApp chats, and communication trails as part of the ongoing investigation.

The CBI on May 12 had registered a case based on a written complaint received from the Department of Higher Education under the Ministry of Education regarding alleged irregularities and a paper leak in the conduct of the NEET-UG 2026 examination.

The Centre cancelled the NEET-UG 2026 examination conducted on May 3 and announced that the country's biggest undergraduate medical entrance test will be re-conducted on dates to be notified separately.

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