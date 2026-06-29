Indian Army denies reports of Chinese encroachment in Arunachal, calls them 'incorrect, without any basis'

New Delhi:

The Indian Army on Monday denied reports of encroachment by troops of China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) in Arunachal Pradesh, calling them 'incorrect' and adding that they don't have any basis.

"We have seen some media reports alleging recent encroachment by Chinese PLA and setting up of camps in Arunachal Pradesh. These reports are incorrect and without any basis," the Army said in a statement.

Reports by several media outlets, including local news organisations, claimed that PLA troops have made encroachments in the Upper Subansiri district of the northeast state in past six years. The reports were based on claims made by the Nah tribal community, which said the 'encroachments' have made grazing of their cattle difficult in the region.

Keru Chader, the president of the Nah Welfare Society (NWS), said the Chinese PLA troops have 'occupied' their 'ancestral lands' and the hunting areas. He claimed that several of these areas have been under Chinese occupation since 2020.

However, Chader and his organisation said they have faith in the Indian Army that has guarded their lands for years.

The Galwan Valley clash and situation at LAC

Tensions had escalated between India and Chinese in 2020 after the Galwan Valley clash that claimed the lives of 20 Indian soldiers. Many Chinese personnel were also killed, but Beijing has never revealed the official numbers of the troops it has lost.

Though the situation has vastly improved, and the two sides have regularly held talks. On Monday, outgoing Indian Army chief General Upendra Dwivedi said the two sides have held over 1,100 ground-level interactions to avoid any kind of misunderstanding between them.

He also noted that the situation along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) remains stable, while reiterating that the Indian Army remains committed to engagement and dialogue with the Chinese side.

"At the military level, sustained engagement has played an important role in maintaining peace and tranquillity," General Dwivedi told news agency ANI. "However, our approach is based on peace through strength. The Indian Army's posture along the LAC will continue to remain firm, credible, vigilant and fully capable of safeguarding India's territorial integrity and national interests."

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