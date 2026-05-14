'Absolutely class': Aaron Finch hails Virat Kohli after his exceptional ton against Kolkata Knight Riders

New Delhi:

Royal Challengers Bengaluru registered a brilliant victory against Kolkata Knight Riders in the 57th game of the ongoing IPL (Indian Premier League) 2026. After KKR posted a total of 192 runs in the first innings, it was the performance of Virat Kohli that helped RCB register the win.

Kohli amassed 105* runs in 60 deliveries as RCB chased down the target and won the game in 19.1 overs, registering a six-wicket victory as the defending champions jumped to first place in the standings.

After his performance, former Australia cricketer Aaron Finch took centre stage and heaped massive praise on Kohli’s performance and branded his performance as a dream for any top-order batter in world cricket.

“It would have been important for him just to get off the mark. Nobody wants to get three ducks in a row. Some of those shots were absolutely class. His ability to sum up the conditions straight away is second to none. The way he got into his work so quickly and was able to get his innings underway with no risk was great. That’s the dream as a player at the top of the order,” Finch told JioHotstar.

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Pujara gave his take on KKR’s campaign

It is interesting to note that with four wins and six losses in 11 matches, Kolkata Knight Riders occupy eighth place in the standings, and former India cricketer Cheteshwar Pujara came forward and talked about the three-time champions’ chances for the playoffs.

“It’s a tough ask for KKR. I don’t think they will be qualifying for the playoffs. The chances are very slim. The way the season has gone for KKR, there’s still a lot to play for. It’s not just about reaching the playoffs. Obviously, when you are not in contention, you play for pride,” Pujara said.

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