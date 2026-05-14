2-day WFH, no car day, Metro Monday: Delhi govt lists austerity measures after PM Modi's appeal

New Delhi:

In line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal for austerity, the Delhi government on Thursday announced a mandatory two-day work from home for its employees, among other measures to cut fuel and energy consumption amid the ongoing conflict in West Asia.

The announcement was made during a presser by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, who also said that guidelines would soon be released for private-sector employees.

Further steps were also announced, such as restrictions on government vehicle use and staggered office timings across departments.

The chief minister said the government has prepared a two-level strategy to deal with the situation and appealed to both government employees and the public to cooperate in reducing fuel consumption.

Fuel and energy saving measures announced by the Delhi government:

Two days of work from home every week will be implemented in the government sector.

An advisory will also be issued to private companies, encouraging work from home arrangements.

The use of government vehicles has been reduced as part of the fuel-saving exercise.

Petrol allocation for officials has been cut by 20 per cent from the existing limit of 200 litres.

Every Monday will be observed as “Metro Monday” for ministers and government officials, encouraging the use of public transport.

Office timings have been staggered to reduce peak-hour traffic congestion.

Delhi government office timings will now be from 10:30 am to 7 pm.

MCD offices will function from 8:30 am to 5 pm.

The Chief Minister appealed to Delhi residents to observe one “No Vehicle Day” every week.

The Delhi government will not purchase any new vehicles for the next six months.

Transport allowance for employees will be increased by 10 per cent.

Traders and businesses in Delhi have been urged to shift cargo transportation from trucks to trains wherever possible.

She said the measures are aimed at promoting fuel conservation, encouraging public transport usage and reducing traffic-related pressure in the city. The government expects both public institutions and citizens to contribute towards the effort in the coming months.