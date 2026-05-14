Karuppu: Afternoon shows of Suriya, Trisha's film cancelled; RJ Balaji breaks down while apologising to fans

New Delhi:

The Tamil film Karuppu, starring Suriya and Trisha Krishnan, is facing release issues. After the morning shows were cancelled on Thursday, May 14, 2026, several theatres across Chennai also cancelled the noon and afternoon screenings. Earlier this, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay also allowed special 9 AM shows before the film's theatrical release on May 14.

The film, written and directed by RJ Balaji, was scheduled to release on May 14, 2026. Reports suggest that the delay is due to unresolved financial issues between the producers and financiers.

Karuppu: Director RJ Balaji issues emotional apology over release delay

Following the cancellation of the morning and afternoon shows on release day, RJ Balaji shared a public apology on his Instagram handle. In the video, the director-actor appeared emotional and was seen teary-eyed.

Meanwhile, as there has been no official update from the makers regarding the film's release, fans and audiences of Suriya and Trisha Krishnan have expressed confusion and disappointment on X.

Chennai theatres promise refunds after Karuppu shows cancelled

Theatres like Vettri Theatres, Kamala Cinemas, GK Cinemas and EGA Cinemas announced on social media platform X (formerly Twitter) that the cancelled shows would be refunded.

Vettri Theatres wrote, "#Karuppu noon & matinee show is cancelled. Online tickets will be refunded to your account within 4-5 working days . Counter booked tickets , pls collect your amount directly."

EGA Cinemas wrote, "#Karuppu DUE TO FINANCIAL REASONS OF PRODUCER THE " NOON SHOW 12 30 PM " HAS BEEN CANCELLED BY MOVIE TEAM. REFUNDS HAVE BEEN INITIATED & CANCELLATION CONFIRMATION MSGS WILL BE SENT TO ALL REGISTERED PHONE NUMBER. REGRET THE INCONVENIENCE CAUSED #Suriya #RJBalaji."

GK Cinemas on X wrote, "#Karuppu - Noon shows are cancelled as of now. Refund is being initiated for online bookings and counter bookings."

Broadway Cinemas wrote, "Dear Patrons, Today's Noon shows of #Karuppu have been cancelled too. Refunds have been initiated. We sincerely apologise for the inconvenience caused."

About Karuppu's plot and cast

For the unversed, Karuppu follows the story of a lawyer who becomes possessed by a deity and fights against injustice affecting marginalised communities. Apart from Suriya and Trisha Krishnan, the film also features RJ Balaji, Natty Nataraj, Indrans, Swasika Vijay, Sshivada Nair, Anagha Maya Ravi, and Mansoor Ali Khan in key roles.

Also Read: 'Shouldn't have taken leave…': Fans furious after Suriya, Trisha's Karuppu morning shows get cancelled