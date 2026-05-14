'Shouldn't have taken leave…': Fans furious after Suriya, Trisha's Karuppu morning shows get cancelled

New Delhi:

Suriya and Trisha Krishnan’s Karuppu ran into trouble just hours before its release on May 14 after the film’s scheduled 9 am shows were suddenly cancelled. The unexpected development came amid reports of financial issues that theatre owners had allegedly raised a day earlier. On May 13, the film's makers thanked Tamil Nadu CM Vijay for granting special permission to allow morning shows for Trisha's film.

Early morning shows of Karuppu cancelled

Producer SR Prabu shared the update on X (formerly Twitter) in the early hours of May 14 and apologised to moviegoers waiting for the first-day-first-show screenings. Posting around 1 am, he wrote, "Due to unavoidable reasons 9am shows will be cancelled for Karuppu. Our sincere apologies to everyone! (sic)."

Even before the cancellation was officially announced, director-actor RJ Balaji had hinted that the team was facing difficulties behind the scenes. Addressing fans on X, he wrote, "Dearest fans, I dont have a concrete answer to the current situation. Producers are doing their best to solve the hurdles. This film has always had hurdles, and somehow God has made us sail through all that and here we are after 32 months. This time as well, I have faith, complete faith in him."

How did fans react?

The sudden cancellation left many fans disappointed, especially those who had planned to catch the early morning screenings. Several users reacted strongly on social media, with some calling the situation “unacceptable” while others questioned why the issue surfaced at the last minute despite the film receiving permission for special shows.

A user wrote, "This is unacceptable. If u can't deliver a film on time why are u producing it? It's so disheartening & frustrating."

Another penned, "No apologies , we are already, ready for the celebrations , so don't destroy our day , please confirm today's release to ensure our celebration."

A third user quipped: "No further explanation on why it was cancelled? This is a big movie, why no proper planning? Some took leave, prepared everything for a successful FDFS & this is your explanation on this Utterly disappointed."

Here are some other posts on X:

Karuppu: Cast

Directed by RJ Balaji, Karuppu stars Suriya and Trisha Krishnan in the lead roles. The film’s supporting cast includes Indrans, Natty Subramaniam, Swasika, Sshivada, Anagha Maaya Ravi, Supreeth Reddy, Yogi Babu, Mansoor Ali Khan, George Maryan, Aadukalam Naren, Namo Narayana, Deepa Shankar, Lollu Sabha Maaran and Jaffer Sadiq. As for now, there is no update on whether the latter shows of Karuppu stand as promised.

Also read: Trisha Krishnan's Karuppu release gets a boost as CM Vijay approves special morning screenings