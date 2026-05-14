Trump holds bilateral meeting with Jinping, says US-China going to have 'fantastic future' together

Beijing:

US President Donald Trump on Thursday met his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, in Beijing for what can be described as a "high-stakes" bilateral engagement between the two sides amid the ongoing tensions over trade, technology, and regional security issues. Trump was accorded a ceremonial welcome at the Great Hall of People when he arrived for talks with his Chinese counterpart.

Trump holds a bilateral meeting with Xi Jinping

During the meeting, Chinese President Xi Jinping says, "Welcome back to China after 9 years. The whole world is watching our meeting. Currently, a transformation not seen in a century is accelerating across the globe, and the international situation is fluid and turbulent. The world has come to a new crossroads. Can China and the United States overcome the Thucydides trap and create a new paradigm of major country relations?..."

Trump says US-China going to have a fantastic future together

Trump says, "You and I have known each other now for a long time. In fact, the longest relationship of our two countries that any President and President has had. And that's, to me, an honour. We've had a fantastic relationship. We've gotten along. When there were difficulties, we worked it out. I would call you, and you would call me. Whenever we had a problem, we worked it out very quickly and we're going to have a fantastic future together..."

Trump says relationship between China and the US going to be better

US President Donald Trump says, "... The relationship between China and the USA is going to be better than ever before... We're going to have a fantastic future together. I have such respect for China, the job you've done. You're a great leader. I say it to everybody. Sometimes people don't like me saying it, but I say it anyway. On behalf of all of the great delegations that we have, we have the greatest businessmen, the biggest and, I guess, the best in the world... I didn't want the second or the third in the company. I wanted only the top. They're here today to pay respects to you and to China. They look forward to trade and doing business, and it's going to be totally reciprocal on our behalf. I really look very much forward to our discussion. It's a big discussion. Those who say this is maybe the biggest summit ever. They can never remember anything like it..."

Jinping looking forward to discussions on major issues

Xi Jinping says, "Mr. President, I look forward to our discussions on major issues important to our two countries and the world, and working together with you to set the course for and steer the giant ship of China-U.S. relations so as to make 2026 a historic landmark year that opens up a new chapter in China-U.S. relations..."

Xi Jinping receives Trump in Beijing

Xi Jinping received Trump who arrived in Beijing on Wednesday night for a three-day visit to Beijing to hold talks with Xi on a host of issues, including Iran war trade fictions. The leaders are scheduled to have few rounds of talks on Thursday and Friday.

Xi received Trump as he arrived at the Great Hall and introduced him to the Chinese officials followed by Xi shaking hands with the US officials accompanying the president. Later together, they inspected the guard honour before going for talks.

Trump arrived in Beijing last night to a rousing welcome. Trump's visit comes amid growing economic and geopolitical uncertainties arising from conflicts in West Asia and the subsequent global energy shock that has taken a toll, particularly in Asia. Xi and Trump are expected to discuss the war on Iran, trade, technology and Taiwan, among other points of contention during the visit.

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