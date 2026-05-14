Senior Australia players demand better pay, threats to compete in overseas league if demands not met: Report

New Delhi:

Pressure is building across Australia’s domestic cricket system as senior cricketers weigh up the financial gap between the Big Bash League and overseas franchise tournaments. They have reportedly reached out to Cricket Australia with concerns and are considering a major career decision ahead of the 2028 season.

At the centre of the discussion are the game’s highest-profile names, including captain Pat Cummins, who, along with other senior players, is expected to evaluate whether to seek no-objection certificates to participate in South Africa’s SA20 if BBL remuneration does not move closer to global market rates. The expectation among those involved in the discussions is that top players would need to be valued at around $1 million each to remain fully committed to the Australian competition.

Now, interest from overseas leagues is not new. Cummins, Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc were previously approached with offers to play in The Hundred, with proposed pre-auction signing fees close to $800,000 each. In case they had accepted those deals, the pace trio would have been ruled out of the Test series against Bangladesh.

Cricket Australia exploring options

As per a report in The Age, Cricket Australia is now exploring structural changes to its domestic player system, including the possibility of scrapping the overseas player draft in the BBL. Since 2022, that system has distributed more than $20 million across overseas signings in the “platinum” and “gold” categories, and could be replaced by direct contracting. CA’s head of cricket James Allsopp addressed the situation as he acknowledged the challenge posed by international demand.

“The two priorities, in my mind, are making sure multi-format players that drive a lot of commercial value, and also performance value for the team, are well looked after, and we can compete with those market forces, and then also our specialist white-ball players,” Allsopp said last week.

“They’re in pretty high demand. There’s a world now, where they can jump on the franchise circuit and make a really good living away from Australian cricket, or even away from our BBL, and that’s not going to be in the best interests of Australian cricket,” he added.

The scheduling landscape adds further complication, with international tours already set to limit availability during parts of the upcoming BBL season. Looking further ahead, the 2027-28 is expected to feature a more favourable international calendar, though franchise opportunities may still prove more lucrative.

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