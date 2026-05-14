CSK player returns home with injury, franchise shares update ahead of LSG clash in IPL 2026

Chennai:

Chennai Super Kings have been dealt another injury concern at a critical stage of IPL 2026, with England all-rounder Jamie Overton heading back home for medical attention after suffering a right thigh injury. The development arrives just as the side attempts to stay in contention for a playoff berth heading into the final phase of the league season.

The franchise confirmed the update on Wednesday night but stopped short of clarifying whether Overton would take any further part in the tournament. With only three league fixtures left for Chennai, uncertainty now surrounds his availability for the remainder of the campaign.

"Jamie Overton has a right thigh injury and will be returning to the UK for further assessment and management,” CSK posted on their socials.

Notably, the timing is a major setback for Chennai, considering Overton’s impact this season. The allrounder has emerged as one of the side’s most effective bowlers, picking 14 wickets while maintaining an average of 17.78. A few days ago, he played a decisive role in Chennai’s five-wicket victory against Lucknow Super Giants at Chepauk. His three-wicket haul earned him the Player of the Match award and helped keep CSK alive in the playoff race.

CSK’s injury concerns in IPL 2026

Meanwhile, the latest injury issue adds to an already difficult season on the fitness front for the Chennai squad. Earlier, fast bowler Nathan Ellis was ruled out before the season began due to a hamstring problem. During the tournament, Khaleel Ahmed sustained a quadricep injury, while batter Ayush Mhatre also suffered a hamstring setback.

The side has also been forced to manage the absence of several key names at different stages. Dewald Brevis missed Chennai’s opening three matches because of a side strain, while MS Dhoni and Australian pacer Spencer Johnson are yet to feature in IPL 2026.

Hours before announcing Overton’s departure, Chennai named Karnataka allrounder Macneil Noronha as the replacement for Ramakrishna Ghosh, who fractured his foot on IPL debut. Despite the growing list of unavailable players, Chennai remain in the playoff hunt. The team currently sits fifth on the table with 12 points from 11 matches and will next travel to face Lucknow Super Giants on Friday.

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