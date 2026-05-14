Israel claims Netanyahu 'secretly' visited UAE during Iran war; Arab nation denies reports

Tel Aviv:

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu "secretly visited" the United Arab Emirates in the midst of the Israel-US military operations against Iran, further strengthening ties with a Gulf nation that normalized relations with Israel in 2020, the Israeli Prime Minister's Office said.

The announcement came just a day after the US ambassador to Israel, Mike Huckabee, revealed that Israel had sent Iron Dome air-defense weapons and personnel to operate them to the UAE.

Netanyahu meets UAE President

Netanyahu met with UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. The visit resulted in a "historic breakthrough" in relations between Israel and the United Arab Emirates, according to the statement.

"In the midst of Operation Roaring Lion, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu secretly visited the United Arab Emirates, where he met with UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed," the statement read.

"This visit has led to a historic breakthrough in relations between Israel and the UAE," it added.

UAE denies reports

However, the UAE denied reports regarding the visit of the Israeli PM or of receiving any Israeli military delegation. "The United Arab Emirates denies reports circulating regarding an alleged visit by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to the UAE, or receiving any Israeli military delegation in the country," its foreign ministry said in a statement.

"The UAE reaffirms that its relations with Israel are public and conducted within the framework of the well-known and officially declared Abraham Accords, and are not based on non-transparent or unofficial arrangements. Accordingly, any claims regarding unannounced visits or undisclosed arrangements are entirely unfounded unless officially announced by the relevant authorities in the UAE," it added.

Iran warns against 'collusion with Israel'

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on Thursday responded shortly after reports had emerged that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu paid a visit to the United Arab Emirates in the middle of Operation Roaring Lion, a claim which was categorically denied by the UAE.

In a post on X, Araghchi said that Netanyahu's message revealed what was conveyed by Iran's security services to the leadership and said that those colluding with Israel will be held to account."

"Netanyahu has now publicly revealed what Iran's security services long ago conveyed to our leadership. Enmity with the Great People of Iran is a foolish gamble. Collusion with Israel in doing so: unforgivable. Those colluding with Israel to sow division will be held to account", the Iranian Foreign Minister said.

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