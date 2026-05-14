Indian LPG tanker MV Sunshine safely crosses Strait of Hormuz amid regional tension in West Asia: Sources

New Delhi:

The India-bound LPG vessel MV Sunshine is currently crossing the Strait of Hormuz, with multiple agencies, including the Indian Navy extending full operational support to ensure its uninterrupted movement towards India, news agency ANI reported citing sources. This marks the fifteenth LPG ship destined for the country that has been successfully assisted and evacuated from the Persian Gulf amid heightened regional sensitivities. Officials confirmed that the tanker remains on course and continues to receive comprehensive backing to progress safely.

According to people privy to the situation, MV Sunshine forms part of a series of LPG carriers that have been prioritised for safe passage due to ongoing tensions in the region. Each evacuation involves close coordination among security agencies responsible for monitoring ship movements and guiding India-bound energy shipments through potentially vulnerable maritime corridors. With MV Sunshine, the total number of LPG ships safely moved from the area now stands at fifteen.

Conditions will improve once peace is restored: Iran

Earlier on Wednesday, Kazem Gharibabadi, Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister for Legal and International Affairs, commented on the evolving situation in the Strait. In a conversation with ANI, he said that the Strait of Hormuz is expected to witness significantly better conditions once peace takes hold. He stated that the United States was not demonstrating serious diplomatic engagement. "Strait of Hormuz situation will be better than before once peace is established. There will be transparency. There will be no discrepancy. We will not go beyond international law. If peace is established, it will have more safety and security than before," Gharibabadi added.

Iran praises India's neutral role

On Tuesday (May 12), Iran signalled that it would welcome any steps by India to help ease the growing tensions in West Asia. Gharibabadi acknowledged New Delhi's "impartial" approach ahead of the upcoming meeting of BRICS Foreign Ministers in the Indian capital. "India has always supported peace and is always in favour of peace," he added.

On India–Iran cultural ties

Emphasising the longstanding bond between India and Iran, the Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister described the relationship as rooted in shared heritage and historic affinity. According to him, both nations hold deep pride in their cultures and value the people-to-people linkages that have shaped their ties. Gharibabadi remarked that India and Iran are “two nations with one culture” and stressed that Tehran attaches significant importance to these societal connections.

Tehran to support any Indian peace initiative

The Iranian official reiterated that his government would openly welcome any diplomatic proposal originating from New Delhi aimed at calming the current unrest in the region. During interactions held ahead of the BRICS meeting, he affirmed, "Any initiative coming from India will be welcomed." This comment aligns with Iran's repeated messaging that it views India as a stabilising partner in West Asia, especially at a moment when maritime security in the Strait of Hormuz remains a focal global concern.

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