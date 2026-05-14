Virat Kohli's century guides RCB home in record chase against KKR, takes team to top of IPL 2026 points table

New Delhi:

Virat Kohli smashed a stellar century in the Royal Challengers Bengaluru's 12th match of the Indian Premier League 2026 as he helped his team chase a record target of 193 against the Kolkata Knight Riders at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur, on Wednesday, May 13. Kohli smashed an unbeaten 105 runs as he took Bengaluru home to complete their highest successful chase against the KKR. RCB won the game with six wickets in hand and went to the top of the points table.

Kohli was in sublime touch in the chase. After getting dismissed for twin ducks against the LSG and MI, he showed why he was rated so high. The chase master anchored the chase extremely well. He unleashed his masterclass of punishing the bad balls, stealing singles and doubles and hitting an odd six.

Kohli equals Warner with 10th ton

It was the 10th T20 century for the RCB icon, who has been a run machine throughout his career. He equalled Australia icon David Warner on list of most centuries in the shortest format with his 10th ton. He now has the joint third-most centuries in T20 cricket. Only Chris Gayle (22) and Babar Azam (13) have more tons than the Indian legend.

Kohli gets to 14000 T20 runs

During his stroke-filled knock, Kohli completed his 14000 runs in T20 cricket, becoming the first Indian to get to the elusive milestone. Coming into the clash, he needed 78 runs to get to the mark and got there in the 16th over off Sunil Narine.

Most runs by Indians in T20 cricket:

1 - Virat Kohli: 14027 runs in 409 innings*

2 - Rohit Sharma: 12491 runs in 456 innings

3 - Shikhar Dhawan: 9797 runs in 331 innings

4 - Suryakumar Yadav: 9654 runs in 345 innings

5 - Sanju Samson: 8830 runs in 324 innings

More to follow...