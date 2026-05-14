How can Kolkata Knight Riders still qualify for IPL 2026 playoffs after defeat to RCB in Raipur?

Raipur:

Kolkata Knight Riders forced their way back into the IPL 2026 playoff conversation after a dramatic turnaround that seemed highly unlikely after their first six games. They were at the bottom of the table with no wins. However, the three-time champions turned things around, winning four games on the trot, but against Royal Challengers Bengaluru, the Ajinkya Rahane-led side once again suffered, which complicated their road to the playoffs.

Following the defeat, KKR remain eighth on the points table, with nine points in 11 games. For them to progress to the next round, the team must win all their remaining three matches against Gujarat Titans, Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals and then depend on how the other teams in contention have performed in the league. They can reach a maximum of 15 points, which shows they no longer have control.

Now, KKR can’t afford Punjab Kings winning more than one game in their remaining three matches in the league. The Shreyas Iyer-led side will play Mumbai, Bengaluru and Lucknow and if they manage to win two of these three games, they will go through. KKR can also wait for Sunrisers Hyderabad to slip. The Pat Cummins-led side has two games remaining in the league and if they lose both their games to CSK and RCB, the league table will be wide open and it will allow KKR a chance.

However, for that, CSK also need to lose to LSG and GT. Rajasthan Royals, the other team in contention, need to lose two of their remaining three games against DC, LSG and RR. If all these factors go in favour of KKR, the team can progress to the playoffs, as they will end up with 15 points, while SRH will finish on 14, CSK on 14 and Rajasthan on 14 as well. In short, the equation is complicated for the Knight Riders, but they still hold a chance.

Home leg begins

The biggest plus point for KKR right now is that the team will play their remaining three games at home in Eden Gardens. This should give them plenty of confidence as the team holds a stunning record in home conditions.

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