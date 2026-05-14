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Four killed, 10 others injured after bus rams into tanker on Rajkot-Chotila highway in Gujarat

Edited By: Anurag Roushan @Candid_Tilaiyan
Published: ,Updated:

A fiery crash on the Rajkot-Chotila Highway killed four people after a bus collided with a tanker. Ten others were critically injured and rushed to hospitals. Police have begun an investigation into the tragic incident.

A screengrab from the video of the incident.
A screengrab from the video of the incident. Image Source : PTI
Rajkot:

A tragic accident on the Rajkot-Chotila highway in Gujarat claimed four lives and left 10 others injured after a bus rammed into a tanker, triggering a huge fire. As per the information, the intensity of the blaze engulfed both vehicles within moments, leaving passengers trapped and causing chaos on the roadway.

Authorities confirmed that at least ten people suffered severe burn injuries and remain in critical condition. Emergency responders rushed the injured to nearby hospitals, where medical teams are working urgently to stabilise them. Officials said the condition of several victims is extremely serious.

Further details are awaited. 

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Gujarat Rajkot Highway Accident Road Accident
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