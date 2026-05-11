Six killed, four others injured after car plunges into deep gorge in Himachal's Chamba

Shimla:

A devastating road accident in Himachal Pradesh's Chamba district claimed the lives of six tourists and left four others critically injured on Monday morning. According to preliminary information, the crash took place on the Chamba Nurpur National Highway near the Ghara area close to Kakira. At around 3 am, an Innova car carrying ten passengers, including the driver, suddenly went out of control and plunged into a deep gorge. The impact was so severe that the vehicle was completely shattered.

Six occupants died on the spot, while the four injured were immediately shifted for medical attention, as per officials. After initial treatment, they were referred to a higher medical facility due to the severity of their injuries. Local residents, along with police teams, assisted in the rescue operations that began shortly after the accident.

Police begin investigation

Police reached the location soon after receiving information about the accident. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem as the investigation continues. All passengers in the vehicle were tourists from Gujarat who were travelling from Manali to Dalhousie. The ill-fated Innova was reportedly registered in Mandi. Authorities are yet to determine the exact reason behind the crash, and an inquiry is underway to establish what led to the vehicle losing control.

Accident in Haripurdhar area

Earlier in January this year, 14 people were killed and 52 others injured in a bus accident in Haripurdhar area of Himachal Pradesh’s Sirmaur district. Police had earlier put the death count at 8 people but raised it to 14 as more bodies were pulled out from the debris during the rescue operation.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu had expressed deep sorrow over the tragedy. In a statement, he directed district authorities to extend all possible assistance to the families of the deceased and ensure proper medical care for those injured.

(Inputs from Subhash Mahajan)

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