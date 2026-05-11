Bengal Police detains three from Uttar Pradesh, Bihar in Suvendu Adhikari PA murder case

New Delhi:

The West Bengal Police has detained three individuals from Bihar and Uttar Pradesh in connection with the murder of Chandranath Rath, personal assistant to Suvendu Adhikari, sources said on Monday. Sources said the three accused were held in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh and later brought to West Bengal late at night for questioning.

Police verifying their exact roles

The individuals were held after one of the accused made an online payment at a toll plaza through UPI, which helped investigators trace their movement. The detained individuals are currently being interrogated, and police are verifying their exact roles in the killing.

According to sources, two of the accused are from Bihar's Buxar, while the third is originally a resident of Uttar Pradesh's Ballia and is also believed to be residing in Buxar.

The police are expected to issue an official statement soon, detailing the motive behind the crime and other findings of the investigation.

Suvendu Adhikari PA case

Adhikari's personal assistant, Chandranath Rath, was shot dead by unidentified assailants in the northern fringes of Kolkata on the night of May 6. The incident took place at Doharia in Madhyamgram's Doltala area in North 24 Parganas district, where Rath, who served as the executive assistant to the leader of the opposition in the state assembly, was shot at point-blank range by motorcycle-borne assailants.

According to information, the attackers followed Rath's car, intercepted it, shot him through the rolled-up window from the opposite side, and fled the scene immediately after carrying out the attack. He was seated in the front seat next to the driver.

Rath's driver also sustained bullet injuries and was shifted to a Kolkata hospital, where his condition was stated to be critical.

Also Read: Suvendu Adhikari PA murder case: New CCTV footage shows attackers chasing SUV on two-wheelers | WATCH

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