Mirzapur road accident: 11 killed after truck brake failure sparks chain collision on highway

Mirzapur:

As many as 11 people lost their lives in a devastating collision between two trucks in Uttar Pradesh’s Mirzapur on Wednesday night. A car caught between the two heavy vehicles was crushed and subsequently burst into flames.

According to initial reports, the truck that rammed into the car from behind is suspected to have suffered brake failure. The accident occurred around 8:30 pm near the downhill stretch at the base of the Dramdganj Valley.

Police teams rushed to the scene shortly after receiving the alert, and a large-scale rescue operation was promptly initiated.

"Around 8:30 PM, we received a report regarding an accident on the route descending from the Brahman Ganj —an area locally known as Bhaisod—as vehicles were making their descent. A truck travelling from behind, likely due to brake failure, crashed into the vehicles ahead as it continued moving forward. It collided with another truck, resulting in a car becoming trapped between the two trucks. Additionally, another car caught fire after being struck,” Mirzapur SP Aparna Rajat Kaushik said, divulging the details of the accident.

“As of now, reports indicate that 11 people have lost their lives in this incident... Traffic and trucks are currently being cleared to facilitate the smooth flow of movement on the road. Other necessary legal proceedings are underway.... According to the information received so far, one of the trucks bears a Bihar registration number, while the other bears a Madhya Pradesh registration number; one of the cars belongs to the Sonbhadra district, and another to the Mirzapur district," she added.

PM Modi expresses anguish

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed deep sorrow over the incident and announced ex-gratia assistance for the next of kin of the deceased. He also announced Rs 50,000 each for the injured.

“Deeply anguished by the loss of lives due to the mishap in Mirzapur, Uttar Pradesh. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. Praying for the quick recovery of the injured.An ex gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each of those who lost their lives in the tragic mishap. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000,” the X post by PMO read.