Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026 LIVE: Polling delayed in Tirupur over EVM glitch; 17.69% turnout till now

Chennai:

Over 5.73 crore voters will decide the fate of 4,023 candidates in the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections today, with voting underway across all 234 seats under tight security and an extensive crackdown to curb inducements aimed at influencing voters. The high-stakes contest is largely between the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance and the AIADMK-led National Democratic Alliance. Chief Minister M K Stalin is seeking a second term, while AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami is aiming to return to power after five years.

A total of 4,59,039 first-time voters have been enrolled.

Polling will be held at 75,064 stations across 33,133 locations. The Election Commission has deployed 1,06,418 ballot units, along with 75,064 control units and VVPAT machines. To avoid technical disruptions, a reserve of 20 per cent for EVMs and 30 per cent for VVPATs has been maintained, according to the Tamil Nadu Chief Electoral Officer.

The state has also seen an intensified enforcement drive against the use of money and materials to influence voters. Chief Electoral Officer Satyabrata Sahoo said the total value of intercepted items has reached Rs 1,262 crore, including Rs 543 crore in seized cash and other materials.

The political stakes of the election have been magnified by the debut of TVK founder Vijay, who is contesting from Perambur and Tiruchirappalli East. The Dravidian majors have doubled down on their respective developmental agendas, with Stalin promising a model state and Palaniswami focusing on restoring past administrative standards.

Following the conclusion of voting at 6 pm on April 23, all EVMs will be transported to 62 approved counting centres across the state. The results of this high-decibel contest will be known when the counting takes place on May 4.

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