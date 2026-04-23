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Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026 LIVE: Polling delayed in Tirupur over EVM glitch; 17.69% turnout till now

Edited By: Ashish Verma
Updated:

Tamil Nadu elections 2026: The high-stakes contest is largely between the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance and AIADMK-led National Democratic Alliance. Chief Minister M K Stalin is seeking a second term, while AIADMK's Edappadi K Palaniswami is aiming to return to power after five years.

Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections LIVE
Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections LIVE Image Source : AI Generated Image
Chennai:

Over 5.73 crore voters will decide the fate of 4,023 candidates in the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections today, with voting underway across all 234 seats under tight security and an extensive crackdown to curb inducements aimed at influencing voters. The high-stakes contest is largely between the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance and the AIADMK-led National Democratic Alliance. Chief Minister M K Stalin is seeking a second term, while AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami is aiming to return to power after five years.

A total of 4,59,039 first-time voters have been enrolled.

Polling will be held at 75,064 stations across 33,133 locations. The Election Commission has deployed 1,06,418 ballot units, along with 75,064 control units and VVPAT machines. To avoid technical disruptions, a reserve of 20 per cent for EVMs and 30 per cent for VVPATs has been maintained, according to the Tamil Nadu Chief Electoral Officer.

The state has also seen an intensified enforcement drive against the use of money and materials to influence voters. Chief Electoral Officer Satyabrata Sahoo said the total value of intercepted items has reached Rs 1,262 crore, including Rs 543 crore in seized cash and other materials.

The political stakes of the election have been magnified by the debut of TVK founder Vijay, who is contesting from Perambur and Tiruchirappalli East. The Dravidian majors have doubled down on their respective developmental agendas, with Stalin promising a model state and Palaniswami focusing on restoring past administrative standards.
 
Following the conclusion of voting at 6 pm on April 23, all EVMs will be transported to 62 approved counting centres across the state. The results of this high-decibel contest will be known when the counting takes place on May 4.
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Stay tuned with IndiaTVNews.com for latest updates on Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026.
 
 

Live updates :Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026 voting

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  • 10:07 AM (IST)Apr 23, 2026
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    Polling delayed in Tirupur due to EVM glitch

    Polling was delayed by around 30 minutes at two polling stations in Tirupur district due to technical issues in electronic voting machines. At the M N Murugappa Chettiyar Government Higher Secondary School on Uthukuli Road, the problem was reported shortly after the first vote was cast and was fixed within about 20 minutes.

    A similar issue was reported at a polling station on Noyyal Street, where two EVMs developed faults. Polling resumed after a delay of around 30 minutes once the glitches were rectified.

  • 9:55 AM (IST)Apr 23, 2026
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    Palaniswami confident of AIADMK-BJP alliance's victory in Tamil Nadu

    Leader of the Opposition in the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly and AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami, contesting from the Edappadi constituency, cast his vote at the Panchayat Union Primary School polling station in Siluvalpalayam on Thursday during the ongoing Assembly elections.

    Speaking to the media after voting, he urged people to participate in the democratic process and cast their ballots. He also expressed strong confidence in the victory of the AIADMK-BJP alliance.

  • 9:41 AM (IST)Apr 23, 2026
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    Tamil Nadu records 17.69 per cent turnout

    According to the Election Commission, total voter turnout till 9 am has been recorded at 17.69 per cent during the early hours of voting in the Tamil Nadu assembly elections 2026. 

  • 9:32 AM (IST)Apr 23, 2026
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    MK Stalin urges people to fulfill democratic duty, says Tamil Nadu doesn't need change

    After casting his vote, Chief Minister and DMK candidate from Kolathur, M K Stalin said that just as he exercised his right, everyone should fulfil their democratic duty, stressing its importance.

    He also expressed confidence in the outcome, saying that Tamil Nadu will win.

    When asked about actor Ajith Kumar's reported statement, "we don’t need change", he says, "What he said is right."

  • 9:05 AM (IST)Apr 23, 2026
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    Actor Kamal Haasan casts vote, confident of second term

    MNM chief and actor Kamal Haasan, along with his daughter Shruti Haasan, showed their inked fingers after casting their votes in Chennai during the Tamil Nadu assembly elections 2026.

    On being asked, how confident is he of a second term, Kamal Haasan says, "Yes".

  • 9:03 AM (IST)Apr 23, 2026
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    MK Stalin casts vote with family in Chennai

    Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin and his wife cast their votes at a polling centre in Chennai during the assembly elections 2026. Stalin is contesting the election from the Kolathur seat.

  • 8:55 AM (IST)Apr 23, 2026
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    Congress chief Kharge's appeal to voters

    Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday called on the people of Tamil Nadu to exercise their democratic right in support of inclusive welfare and to oppose those seeking to undermine federal rights.

    In a post on X, Kharge said the election was a fight to secure people’s rights and to protect federalism, rationality, equality, justice and freedom. He urged voters to take a stand against attempts to erode federal rights by participating in the democratic process.

  • 8:35 AM (IST)Apr 23, 2026
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    Vijay casts vote in Chennai

    TVK chief Vijay, contesting from Tiruchirappalli East and Perambur constituencies, arrived at a polling station in Chennai to cast his vote as polling continued across Tamil Nadu, according to ANI.

    His visit drew attention at the booth, with security personnel deployed to ensure smooth movement and orderly voting.

     
     
  • 8:34 AM (IST)Apr 23, 2026
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    NTK chief Seeman calls for change after casting vote

    Naam Tamilar Katchi chief coordinator Senthamilan Seeman cast his vote at a polling station in Neelankarai, Chennai, during the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections on Thursday.

    Seeman is contesting from the Karaikudi constituency, held by the Congress since 2016, where he faces sitting MLA S Mangudi and AMMK candidate Therpoki V Pandi. He appealed to voters to support change.

  • 8:29 AM (IST)Apr 23, 2026
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    Polling delayed at a booth in Thoothukudi

    Voting was briefly halted at Booth 295 in Thoothukudi’s Duvipuram after a malfunction was reported in the control unit of an electronic voting machine, according to PTI.
    Officials are working to resolve the issue, and polling is expected to resume once the technical fault is rectified.

  • 7:44 AM (IST)Apr 23, 2026
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    From MK Stalin to Edappadi Palaniswami to Vijay, key candidates in fray

    The 2026 Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly election is emerging as one of the most closely watched contests in recent years, marked by a blend of established political players and new entrants reshaping the landscape.

    While the main contest continues to be between the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam and the AIADMK led alliance, the entry of actor turned politician C Joseph Vijay, popularly known as Vijay, has introduced a new element of uncertainty, especially among younger and urban voters. Read more

  • 7:40 AM (IST)Apr 23, 2026
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    BJP's Khushbu Sundar casts vote in Mylapore

    State BJP vice president Khushbu Sundar casts her vote at a polling booth in Mylapore. The constituency sees a contest between BJP's Tamilisai Soundararajan here and DMK's D. Velu.

  • 7:35 AM (IST)Apr 23, 2026
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    Tamil Nadu electorate at a glance

    Tamil Nadu's electorate is 5.73 crore strong and they will vote in as many as 75,064 polling stations in 33,133 locations to decide the fortunes of 4,023 candidates. The total electorate comprises 2.93 women, 2.83 crore men, and 7,728 third-gender persons.

    The Election Commission has deployed 1,06,418 ballot units along with 75,064 control units and VVPAT machines.

  • 7:29 AM (IST)Apr 23, 2026
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    Chaos at polling booth as fans gather to catch glimpse of actor Ajith Kumar

    Actor Ajith Kumar cast his vote at a polling station in Thiruvanmiyur, Chennai, during the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, drawing a large crowd of fans and onlookers.

    His arrival led to chaotic scenes outside the booth, with people gathering in large numbers to catch a glimpse of the actor. Police personnel were deployed to manage the crowd and ensure smooth polling, as many attempted to move closer to the premises.

  • 7:17 AM (IST)Apr 23, 2026
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    Key candidates and constituencies in Tamil Nadu assembly polls

    Chief Minister M K Stalin is contesting from Kolathur, while his son and deputy Udhayanidhi Stalin is in the fray from Chepauk Thiruvallikeni. Edappadi K Palaniswami is contesting from the Salem region, and O Panneerselvam from Bodinayakkanur.

    Actor Vijay is contesting from Perambur, and Seeman from Karaikudi. Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, led by Vijay, is contesting all 234 seats, adding a new dimension to the electoral contest.

  • 7:16 AM (IST)Apr 23, 2026
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    Four-cornered fight in Tamil Nadu: A look at contenders

    The contest features four principal players, the DMK-led alliance, the AIADMK-BJP alliance, Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK), and Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK).

    With multiple parties in the fray, vote splitting is expected to play a significant role across several constituencies.

  • 7:07 AM (IST)Apr 23, 2026
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    Over 4,000 candidates in the race in Tamil Nadu elections 2026

    Over 4000 candidates in fray

    Polling has begun across Tamil Nadu for the crucial Assembly elections, with voters queueing early at booths across the state.

    More than 5.73 crore eligible voters are set to cast their ballots, deciding the fate of 4,023 candidates in the fray. The outcome will determine who forms the next government in the 234 member Assembly.

  • 7:05 AM (IST)Apr 23, 2026
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    PM Modi's appeal to Tamil Nadu voters as voting begins across state

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi has appealed to the people of Tamil Nadu to come out and exercise their voting rights for the assembly elections 2026.

    "As the people of Tamil Nadu prepare to vote in the Assembly elections, I urge all voters to fulfill this sacred democratic duty with great enthusiasm. In particular, I call upon the youth and women of Tamil Nadu to turn out in large numbers and pave the way for a record turnout of votes," he wrote in a post on X.

     

  • 7:04 AM (IST)Apr 23, 2026
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    High-stakes battle for Dravidian heavyweights

    The high-stakes contest is largely between the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance and the AIADMK-led National Democratic Alliance. Chief Minister M K Stalin is seeking a second term, while AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami is aiming to return to power after 5 years.

  • 7:03 AM (IST)Apr 23, 2026
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    Voter turnout and polling arrangements for Tamil Nadu elections 2026

    A total of 4,59,039 first time voters have been enrolled.

    Polling will be held at 75,064 stations across 33,133 locations. The Election Commission has deployed 1,06,418 ballot units, along with 75,064 control units and VVPAT machines. To avoid technical disruptions, a reserve of 20 per cent for EVMs and 30 per cent for VVPATs has been maintained, according to the Tamil Nadu Chief Electoral Officer.

  • 7:03 AM (IST)Apr 23, 2026
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    Four cornered contest in Tamil Nadu, voting begins across 234 seats

    The main contenders include the DMK-led alliance, the AIADMK-BJP alliance, Naam Tamilar Katchi, and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam.

    Vote splitting is expected to play a significant role across several constituencies.

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Tamil Nadu
Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly Polls Tamil Nadu Elections Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections DMK M K Stalin AIADMK TVK Chief Vijay Tamil Nadu Edappadi Palaniswami
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