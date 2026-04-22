Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026: From MK Stalin to Edappadi Palaniswami to Vijay, key candidates in fray

Chennai:

The 2026 Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly election is shaping up to be one of the most closely watched contests in recent years, with a mix of established political forces and new entrants redefining the landscape.

While the primary contest remains between the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK)-led alliance, the entry of actor-turned-politician C Joseph Vijay or Vijay has added a fresh layer of unpredictability, particularly among younger and urban voters.

What sets this election apart is the prominence of key personalities. Chief Minister M K Stalin is seeking to strengthen his governance record, while opposition leader Edappadi K Palaniswami is aiming for a political comeback. At the same time, the Bharatiya Janata Party is working to expand its presence through high-profile leaders, making the contest as much about leadership narratives as policy issues.

Kay candidates in Tamil Nadu elections

MK Stalin and Udhayanidhi Stalin: The father-son duo and DMK bigwigs are contesting from the Kolathur and Chepauk Thiruvallikeni seats, respectively. Stalin has represented Kolathur since 2011, while Udhayanidhi is seeking to retain his seat after winning it in 2021.

Vijay: Heading the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), Vijay is contesting from Tiruchirapalli East and Perambur. The party, launched in February 2024, has fielded candidates in all 234 constituencies.

Edappadi K Palaniswami: The AIADMK general secretary and the NDA’s chief ministerial face, is contesting once again from Edappadi, aiming for a fourth consecutive term since 2011.

O Panneerselvam: In a significant political shift, Panneerselvam has joined the DMK after his long association with the AIADMK. He is contesting from Bodinayakkanur, a constituency he has won in 2011, 2016 and 2021.

Tamilisai Soundararajan: The BJP leader is contesting from Mylapore and brings prior experience as Governor of Telangana and Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry.

Nainar Nagendran of the BJP is contesting from Sattur, shifting from Tirunelveli, which he won in 2021.