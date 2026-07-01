Six killed, 17 injured as bus collides with truck on Delhi-Mumbai Expressway in Rajasthan

Dausa (Rajasthan) :

A devastating road accident on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway in Rajasthan's Dausa district claimed six lives and left 17 others injured after a passenger bus collided with a truck and caught fire. The horrific crash occurred near Dwarpura village under the Kolawa police station limits, triggering a massive rescue operation. According to officials, the bus was travelling from Haridwar to Indore with 39 passengers on board when it rammed into a truck. The impact of the collision was so severe that the bus was engulfed in flames within moments. Most of the passengers on board are believed to be residents of Madhya Pradesh.

Rescue teams rush to the spot

Several passengers suffered burn injuries in the fire, while others were rescued by local residents and emergency response teams who rushed to the scene soon after the accident. As soon as information about the incident was received, police personnel, fire brigade teams and medical officials reached the spot and launched rescue and relief operations. To ensure the injured received immediate medical attention, authorities created a green corridor to allow ambulances to transport victims directly to the Dausa District Hospital without delay.

Dausa Superintendent of Police Piyush Dixit told PTI that five victims were charred to death in the blaze, while two others succumbed to severe head injuries. "The bus was travelling from Rishikesh in Uttarakhand to Indore in Madhya Pradesh when it collided with a truck moving ahead of it on the expressway," he said. The bus was operated by Hans Travels of Indore, according to the police.

Traffic disrupted on expressway

The accident temporarily disrupted traffic movement on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway. Police diverted vehicles through alternate routes to facilitate rescue operations and clear the accident site. Traffic management measures remained in place until emergency teams completed their work. Meanwhile, investigators have begun probing the exact circumstances that led to the collision.

Thousands of litres of milk spill after tanker overturns in Rajasthan

Earlier on June 27, a milk tanker overturned on the Delhi-Jaipur Highway near Rajasthan's Kotputli, spilling thousands of litres of milk across the road and drawing large crowds within minutes. As videos from the scene spread online, they showed people arriving with buckets, bottles, cans and other containers to collect the milk flowing from the damaged vehicle. The unusual sight quickly caught attention, with many stopping by out of curiosity as well.

The accident not only left a significant quantity of milk wasted but also disrupted traffic on the busy highway. While passers-by rushed to help the injured driver, many others gathered around the overturned tanker to collect as much milk as they could. The scene turned chaotic for a while as people moved around trying to gather whatever they could.

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