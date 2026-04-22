Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026: List of all constituencies going to polls on April 23

The intense election fever in Tamil Nadu came to a close on Tuesday as political parties wrapped up their campaigns for the upcoming Assembly elections. Polling is set for April 23, with voters across the state heading to the booths in a single phase, while results are slated to be announced on May 4. Tamil Nadu’s electorate is sizeable, with the latest records showing around 5.67 crore registered voters. Of the 234 Assembly constituencies, 44 are designated for Scheduled Castes and 2 for Scheduled Tribes.
Key players in this election include the DMK, AIADMK, BJP, Vijay’s Tamil Nadu Kongu (TVK), and the Congress, all vying for the mandate. The current Assembly’s term concludes on May 10, 2026.
List of all constituencies going to polls on April 23
|Sr.No
|Constituencies
|1
|Gummidipoondi
|2
|Ponneri
|3
|Tiruttani
|4
|Thiruvallur
|5
|Poonamallee
|6
|Avadi
|7
|Maduravoyal
|8
|Ambattur
|9
|Madavaram
|10
|Thiruvottiyur
|11
|Dr. Radhakrishnan Nagar
|12
|Perambur
|13
|Kolathur
|14
|Villivakkam
|15
|Thiru-Vi-Ka-Nagar
|16
|Egmore
|17
|Royapuram
|18
|Harbour
|19
|Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni
|20
|Thousand Lights
|21
|Anna Nagar
|22
|Virugampakkam
|23
|Saidapet
|24
|Thiyagarayanagar
|25
|Velachery
|26
|Sholinganallur
|27
|Alandur
|28
|Sriperumbudur
|29
|Pallavaram
|30
|Tambaram
|31
|Chengalpattu
|32
|Thiruporur
|33
|Cheyyur
|34
|Madurantakam
|35
|Uthiramerur
|36
|Kancheepuram
|37
|Arakkonam
|38
|Sholingur
|39
|Katpadi
|40
|Ranipet
|41
|Arcot
|42
|Vellore
|43
|Anaikattu
|44
|Kilvaithinankuppam
|45
|Gudiyatham
|46
|Vaniyambadi
|47
|Ambur
|48
|Jolarpet
|49
|Tiruppattur
|50
|Uthangarai
|51
|Bargur
|52
|Krishnagiri
|53
|Veppanahalli
|54
|Hosur
|55
|Thalli
|56
|Palacode
|57
|Pennagaram
|58
|Dharmapuri
|59
|Pappireddippatti
|60
|Harur
|61
|Chengam
|62
|Tiruvannamalai
|63
|Kilpennathur
|64
|Kalasapakkam
|65
|Polur
|66
|Arani
|67
|Cheyyar
|68
|Vandavasi
|69
|Gingee
|70
|Mailam
|71
|Tindivanam
|72
|Vanur
|73
|Villupuram
|74
|Vikravandi
|75
|Tirukkoyilur
|76
|Ulundurpettai
|77
|Rishivandiyam
|78
|Sankarapuram
|79
|Kallakurichi
|80
|Gangavalli
|81
|Attur
|82
|Yercaud
|83
|Omalur
|84
|Mettur
|85
|Edappadi
|86
|Sankari
|87
|Salem (West)
|88
|Salem (North)
|89
|Salem (South)
|90
|Veerapandi
|91
|Rasipuram
|92
|Senthamangalam
|93
|Namakkal
|94
|Paramathi Velur
|95
|Tiruchengodu
|96
|Kumarapalayam
|97
|Erode (East)
|98
|Erode (West)
|99
|Modakkurichi
|100
|Dharapuram
|101
|Kangayam
|102
|Perundurai
|103
|Bhavani
|104
|Anthiyur
|105
|Gobichettipalayam
|106
|Bhavanisagar
|107
|Udhagamandalam
|108
|Gudalur
|109
|Coonoor
|110
|Mettupalayam
|111
|Avanashi
|112
|Tiruppur (North)
|113
|Tiruppur (South)
|114
|Palladam
|115
|Sulur
|116
|Kavundampalayam
|117
|Coimbatore (North)
|118
|Thondamuthur
|119
|Coimbatore (South)
|120
|Singanallur
|121
|Kinathukadavu
|122
|Pollachi
|123
|Valparai
|124
|Udumalaipettai
|125
|Madathukulam
|126
|Palani
|127
|Oddanchatram
|128
|Athoor
|129
|Nilakottai
|130
|Natham
|131
|Dindigul
|132
|Vedasandur
|133
|Aravakurichi
|134
|Karur
|135
|Krishnarayapuram
|136
|Kulithalai
|137
|Manapaarai
|138
|Srirangam
|139
|Tiruchirappalli (West)
|140
|Tiruchirappalli (East)
|141
|Thiruverumbur
|142
|Lalgudi
|143
|Manachanallur
|144
|Musiri
|145
|Thuraiyur
|146
|Perambalur
|147
|Kunnam
|148
|Ariyalur
|149
|Jayankondam
|150
|Tittakudi
|151
|Virudhachalam
|152
|Neyveli
|153
|Panruti
|154
|Cuddalore
|155
|Kurinjipadi
|156
|Bhuvanagiri
|157
|Chidambaram
|158
|Kattumannarkoil
|159
|Sirkazhi
|160
|Mayiladuthurai
|161
|Poompuhar
|162
|Nagapattinam
|163
|Kilvelur
|164
|Vedaranyam
|165
|Thiruthuraipoondi
|166
|Mannargudi
|167
|Thiruvarur
|168
|Nannilam
|169
|Thiruvidaimarudur
|170
|Kumbakonam
|171
|Papanasam
|172
|Thiruvaiyaru
|173
|Thanjavur
|174
|Orathanadu
|175
|Pattukkottai
|176
|Peravurani
|177
|Gandarvakottai
|178
|Viralimalai
|179
|Pudukkottai
|180
|Thirumayam
|181
|Alangudi
|182
|Aranthangi
|183
|Karaikudi
|184
|Tiruppattur
|185
|Sivaganga
|186
|Manamadurai
|187
|Melur
|188
|Madurai East
|189
|Sholavandan
|190
|Madurai North
|191
|Madurai South
|192
|Madurai Central
|193
|Madurai West
|194
|Thiruparankundram
|195
|Thirumangalam
|196
|Usilampatti
|197
|Andipatti
|198
|Periyakulam
|199
|Bodinayakanur
|200
|Cumbum
|201
|Rajapalayam
|202
|Srivilliputhur
|203
|Sattur
|205
|Sivakasi
|206
|Virudhunagar
|207
|Aruppukkottai
|208
|Tiruchuli
|209
|Paramakudi
|210
|Tiruvadanai
|211
|Ramanathapuram
|212
|Mudhukulathur
|213
|Vilathikulam
|214
|Thoothukkudi
|215
|Tiruchendur
|216
|Srivaikuntam
|217
|Ottapidaram
|218
|Kovilpatti
|219
|Sankarankovil
|220
|Vasudevanallur
|221
|Kadayanallur
|222
|Tenkasi
|223
|Alangulam
|224
|Tirunelveli
|225
|Ambasamudram
|226
|Palayamkottai
|227
|Nanguneri
|228
|Radhapuram
|229
|Kanniyakumari
|230
|Nagercoil
|231
|Colachal
|232
|Padmanabhapuram
|233
|Vilavancode
|234
|Killiyoor
Tamil Nadu Assembly 2021 election results
In the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK)-led alliance returned to power with a clear majority in the 234-member Assembly, ending the decade-long rule of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK).
The DMK emerged as the single largest party with 133 seats and a vote share of 37.7%, while the AIADMK secured 66 seats with 33.29% votes. Among other major players, the Indian National Congress (INC) won 18 seats, while the Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) secured five seats. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) won four seats each, while the Communist Party of India (CPI) and the Communist Party of India (Marxist) secured two seats each.
Other parties such as Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM), Amma Makkal Munnettra Kazagam (AMMK) and Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK) failed to win any seats despite securing a small share of votes.