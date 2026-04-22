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Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026: List of all constituencies going to polls on April 23

Written By: Isha Bhandari @IshaBha94705282
Published: ,Updated:

Key players in this election include the DMK, AIADMK, BJP, Vijay’s Tamil Nadu Kongu (TVK), and the Congress, all vying for the mandate. The current Assembly’s term concludes on May 10, 2026.

Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026
Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026 Image Source : INDIA TV
New Delhi:

The intense election fever in Tamil Nadu came to a close on Tuesday as political parties wrapped up their campaigns for the upcoming Assembly elections. Polling is set for April 23, with voters across the state heading to the booths in a single phase, while results are slated to be announced on May 4. Tamil Nadu’s electorate is sizeable, with the latest records showing around 5.67 crore registered voters. Of the 234 Assembly constituencies, 44 are designated for Scheduled Castes and 2 for Scheduled Tribes.

Key players in this election include the DMK, AIADMK, BJP, Vijay’s Tamil Nadu Kongu (TVK), and the Congress, all vying for the mandate. The current Assembly’s term concludes on May 10, 2026.

List of all constituencies going to polls on April 23

Sr.No Constituencies
1 Gummidipoondi
2 Ponneri
3 Tiruttani
4 Thiruvallur
5 Poonamallee
6 Avadi
7 Maduravoyal
8 Ambattur
9 Madavaram
10 Thiruvottiyur
11 Dr. Radhakrishnan Nagar
12 Perambur
13 Kolathur
14 Villivakkam
15 Thiru-Vi-Ka-Nagar
16 Egmore
17 Royapuram
18 Harbour
19 Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni
20 Thousand Lights
21 Anna Nagar
22 Virugampakkam
23 Saidapet
24 Thiyagarayanagar
25 Velachery
26 Sholinganallur
27 Alandur
28 Sriperumbudur
29 Pallavaram
30 Tambaram
31 Chengalpattu
32 Thiruporur
33 Cheyyur
34 Madurantakam
35 Uthiramerur
36 Kancheepuram
37 Arakkonam
38 Sholingur
39 Katpadi
40 Ranipet
41 Arcot
42 Vellore
43 Anaikattu
44 Kilvaithinankuppam
45 Gudiyatham
46 Vaniyambadi
47 Ambur
48 Jolarpet
49 Tiruppattur
50 Uthangarai
51 Bargur
52 Krishnagiri
53 Veppanahalli
54 Hosur
55 Thalli
56 Palacode
57 Pennagaram
58 Dharmapuri
59 Pappireddippatti
60 Harur
61 Chengam
62 Tiruvannamalai
63 Kilpennathur
64 Kalasapakkam
65 Polur
66 Arani
67 Cheyyar
68 Vandavasi
69 Gingee
70 Mailam
71 Tindivanam
72 Vanur
73 Villupuram
74 Vikravandi
75 Tirukkoyilur
76 Ulundurpettai
77 Rishivandiyam
78 Sankarapuram
79 Kallakurichi
80 Gangavalli
81 Attur
82 Yercaud
83 Omalur
84 Mettur
85 Edappadi
86 Sankari
87 Salem (West)
88 Salem (North)
89 Salem (South)
90 Veerapandi
91 Rasipuram
92 Senthamangalam
93 Namakkal
94 Paramathi Velur
95 Tiruchengodu
96 Kumarapalayam
97 Erode (East)
98 Erode (West)
99 Modakkurichi
100 Dharapuram
101 Kangayam
102 Perundurai
103 Bhavani
104 Anthiyur
105 Gobichettipalayam
106 Bhavanisagar
107 Udhagamandalam
108 Gudalur
109 Coonoor
110 Mettupalayam
111 Avanashi
112 Tiruppur (North)
113 Tiruppur (South)
114 Palladam
115 Sulur
116 Kavundampalayam
117 Coimbatore (North)
118 Thondamuthur
119 Coimbatore (South)
120 Singanallur
121 Kinathukadavu
122 Pollachi
123 Valparai
124 Udumalaipettai
125 Madathukulam
126 Palani
127 Oddanchatram
128 Athoor
129 Nilakottai
130 Natham
131 Dindigul
132 Vedasandur
133 Aravakurichi
134 Karur
135 Krishnarayapuram
136 Kulithalai
137 Manapaarai
138 Srirangam
139 Tiruchirappalli (West)
140 Tiruchirappalli (East)
141 Thiruverumbur
142 Lalgudi
143 Manachanallur
144 Musiri
145 Thuraiyur
146 Perambalur
147 Kunnam
148 Ariyalur
149 Jayankondam
150 Tittakudi
151 Virudhachalam
152 Neyveli
153 Panruti
154 Cuddalore
155 Kurinjipadi
156 Bhuvanagiri
157 Chidambaram
158 Kattumannarkoil
159 Sirkazhi
160 Mayiladuthurai
161 Poompuhar
162 Nagapattinam
163 Kilvelur
164 Vedaranyam
165 Thiruthuraipoondi
166 Mannargudi
167 Thiruvarur
168 Nannilam
169 Thiruvidaimarudur
170 Kumbakonam
171 Papanasam
172 Thiruvaiyaru
173 Thanjavur
174 Orathanadu
175 Pattukkottai
176 Peravurani
177 Gandarvakottai
178 Viralimalai
179 Pudukkottai
180 Thirumayam
181 Alangudi
182 Aranthangi
183 Karaikudi
184 Tiruppattur
185 Sivaganga
186 Manamadurai
187 Melur
188 Madurai East
189 Sholavandan
190 Madurai North
191 Madurai South
192 Madurai Central
193 Madurai West
194 Thiruparankundram
195 Thirumangalam
196 Usilampatti
197 Andipatti
198 Periyakulam
199 Bodinayakanur
200 Cumbum
201 Rajapalayam
202 Srivilliputhur
203 Sattur
205 Sivakasi
206 Virudhunagar
207 Aruppukkottai
208 Tiruchuli
209 Paramakudi
210 Tiruvadanai
211 Ramanathapuram
212 Mudhukulathur
213 Vilathikulam
214 Thoothukkudi
215 Tiruchendur
216 Srivaikuntam
217 Ottapidaram
218 Kovilpatti
219 Sankarankovil
220 Vasudevanallur
221 Kadayanallur
222 Tenkasi
223 Alangulam
224 Tirunelveli
225 Ambasamudram
226 Palayamkottai
227 Nanguneri
228 Radhapuram
229 Kanniyakumari
230 Nagercoil
231 Colachal
232 Padmanabhapuram
233 Vilavancode
234 Killiyoor

Tamil Nadu Assembly 2021 election results

In the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK)-led alliance returned to power with a clear majority in the 234-member Assembly, ending the decade-long rule of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK).

The DMK emerged as the single largest party with 133 seats and a vote share of 37.7%, while the AIADMK secured 66 seats with 33.29% votes. Among other major players, the Indian National Congress (INC) won 18 seats, while the Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) secured five seats. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) won four seats each, while the Communist Party of India (CPI) and the Communist Party of India (Marxist) secured two seats each.

Other parties such as Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM), Amma Makkal Munnettra Kazagam (AMMK) and Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK) failed to win any seats despite securing a small share of votes.

 

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Tamil Nadu Tamil Nadu Assembly Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2026 Tamil Nadu Election Tamil Nadu Elections Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections Constituencies
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