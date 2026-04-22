Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026: List of all constituencies going to polls on April 23

New Delhi:

The intense election fever in Tamil Nadu came to a close on Tuesday as political parties wrapped up their campaigns for the upcoming Assembly elections. Polling is set for April 23, with voters across the state heading to the booths in a single phase, while results are slated to be announced on May 4. Tamil Nadu’s electorate is sizeable, with the latest records showing around 5.67 crore registered voters. Of the 234 Assembly constituencies, 44 are designated for Scheduled Castes and 2 for Scheduled Tribes.

Key players in this election include the DMK, AIADMK, BJP, Vijay’s Tamil Nadu Kongu (TVK), and the Congress, all vying for the mandate. The current Assembly’s term concludes on May 10, 2026.

List of all constituencies going to polls on April 23

Sr.No Constituencies 1 Gummidipoondi 2 Ponneri 3 Tiruttani 4 Thiruvallur 5 Poonamallee 6 Avadi 7 Maduravoyal 8 Ambattur 9 Madavaram 10 Thiruvottiyur 11 Dr. Radhakrishnan Nagar 12 Perambur 13 Kolathur 14 Villivakkam 15 Thiru-Vi-Ka-Nagar 16 Egmore 17 Royapuram 18 Harbour 19 Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni 20 Thousand Lights 21 Anna Nagar 22 Virugampakkam 23 Saidapet 24 Thiyagarayanagar 25 Velachery 26 Sholinganallur 27 Alandur 28 Sriperumbudur 29 Pallavaram 30 Tambaram 31 Chengalpattu 32 Thiruporur 33 Cheyyur 34 Madurantakam 35 Uthiramerur 36 Kancheepuram 37 Arakkonam 38 Sholingur 39 Katpadi 40 Ranipet 41 Arcot 42 Vellore 43 Anaikattu 44 Kilvaithinankuppam 45 Gudiyatham 46 Vaniyambadi 47 Ambur 48 Jolarpet 49 Tiruppattur 50 Uthangarai 51 Bargur 52 Krishnagiri 53 Veppanahalli 54 Hosur 55 Thalli 56 Palacode 57 Pennagaram 58 Dharmapuri 59 Pappireddippatti 60 Harur 61 Chengam 62 Tiruvannamalai 63 Kilpennathur 64 Kalasapakkam 65 Polur 66 Arani 67 Cheyyar 68 Vandavasi 69 Gingee 70 Mailam 71 Tindivanam 72 Vanur 73 Villupuram 74 Vikravandi 75 Tirukkoyilur 76 Ulundurpettai 77 Rishivandiyam 78 Sankarapuram 79 Kallakurichi 80 Gangavalli 81 Attur 82 Yercaud 83 Omalur 84 Mettur 85 Edappadi 86 Sankari 87 Salem (West) 88 Salem (North) 89 Salem (South) 90 Veerapandi 91 Rasipuram 92 Senthamangalam 93 Namakkal 94 Paramathi Velur 95 Tiruchengodu 96 Kumarapalayam 97 Erode (East) 98 Erode (West) 99 Modakkurichi 100 Dharapuram 101 Kangayam 102 Perundurai 103 Bhavani 104 Anthiyur 105 Gobichettipalayam 106 Bhavanisagar 107 Udhagamandalam 108 Gudalur 109 Coonoor 110 Mettupalayam 111 Avanashi 112 Tiruppur (North) 113 Tiruppur (South) 114 Palladam 115 Sulur 116 Kavundampalayam 117 Coimbatore (North) 118 Thondamuthur 119 Coimbatore (South) 120 Singanallur 121 Kinathukadavu 122 Pollachi 123 Valparai 124 Udumalaipettai 125 Madathukulam 126 Palani 127 Oddanchatram 128 Athoor 129 Nilakottai 130 Natham 131 Dindigul 132 Vedasandur 133 Aravakurichi 134 Karur 135 Krishnarayapuram 136 Kulithalai 137 Manapaarai 138 Srirangam 139 Tiruchirappalli (West) 140 Tiruchirappalli (East) 141 Thiruverumbur 142 Lalgudi 143 Manachanallur 144 Musiri 145 Thuraiyur 146 Perambalur 147 Kunnam 148 Ariyalur 149 Jayankondam 150 Tittakudi 151 Virudhachalam 152 Neyveli 153 Panruti 154 Cuddalore 155 Kurinjipadi 156 Bhuvanagiri 157 Chidambaram 158 Kattumannarkoil 159 Sirkazhi 160 Mayiladuthurai 161 Poompuhar 162 Nagapattinam 163 Kilvelur 164 Vedaranyam 165 Thiruthuraipoondi 166 Mannargudi 167 Thiruvarur 168 Nannilam 169 Thiruvidaimarudur 170 Kumbakonam 171 Papanasam 172 Thiruvaiyaru 173 Thanjavur 174 Orathanadu 175 Pattukkottai 176 Peravurani 177 Gandarvakottai 178 Viralimalai 179 Pudukkottai 180 Thirumayam 181 Alangudi 182 Aranthangi 183 Karaikudi 184 Tiruppattur 185 Sivaganga 186 Manamadurai 187 Melur 188 Madurai East 189 Sholavandan 190 Madurai North 191 Madurai South 192 Madurai Central 193 Madurai West 194 Thiruparankundram 195 Thirumangalam 196 Usilampatti 197 Andipatti 198 Periyakulam 199 Bodinayakanur 200 Cumbum 201 Rajapalayam 202 Srivilliputhur 203 Sattur 205 Sivakasi 206 Virudhunagar 207 Aruppukkottai 208 Tiruchuli 209 Paramakudi 210 Tiruvadanai 211 Ramanathapuram 212 Mudhukulathur 213 Vilathikulam 214 Thoothukkudi 215 Tiruchendur 216 Srivaikuntam 217 Ottapidaram 218 Kovilpatti 219 Sankarankovil 220 Vasudevanallur 221 Kadayanallur 222 Tenkasi 223 Alangulam 224 Tirunelveli 225 Ambasamudram 226 Palayamkottai 227 Nanguneri 228 Radhapuram 229 Kanniyakumari 230 Nagercoil 231 Colachal 232 Padmanabhapuram 233 Vilavancode 234 Killiyoor

Tamil Nadu Assembly 2021 election results

In the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK)-led alliance returned to power with a clear majority in the 234-member Assembly, ending the decade-long rule of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK).

The DMK emerged as the single largest party with 133 seats and a vote share of 37.7%, while the AIADMK secured 66 seats with 33.29% votes. Among other major players, the Indian National Congress (INC) won 18 seats, while the Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) secured five seats. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) won four seats each, while the Communist Party of India (CPI) and the Communist Party of India (Marxist) secured two seats each.

Other parties such as Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM), Amma Makkal Munnettra Kazagam (AMMK) and Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK) failed to win any seats despite securing a small share of votes.