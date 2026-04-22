'Life ended that day': Family remembers Lieutenant Vinay Narwal a year after Pahalgam tragedy

New Delhi:

A year has passed since the horrific terror attack in Pahalgam, but for the family of Lieutenant Vinay Narwal, time has stood still. The pain remains as raw as the day they lost their son a young naval officer, newly married, full of dreams, and ready to serve the nation. On April 22, 2025, Vinay was shot dead at point-blank range while on his honeymoon in Kashmir. He was just 26. He had been married for only a few days. What should have been the beginning of a new life became the end of everything for his family.

‘We are living, but life is gone’

Sitting quietly at his home in Karnal, Vinay’s father, Rajesh Narwal, struggles to put his grief into words. “After that day, everything changed. We are living because we have to… but life, in truth, ended the day we got that news,” he says.

There is no anger in his voice, only a deep, unending sorrow. A father trying to accept what no parent ever should the loss of a young son. “With time, small wounds heal. But this… this pain will stay forever,” he adds.

A life full of plans, cut short

His father recalls a notebook where Vinay had written down his dreams, goals for his career, hopes for his family, and a life he was eager to build. “He became an officer at a very young age. He knew what he wanted. He was focused, determined,” his father says, holding on to memories that now feel like fragments of another life.

“He cared deeply for others. He would treat someone else’s problem as his own,” Rajesh says.

Then, his voice softens even more as he recalls a moment from years ago, a memory untouched by tragedy. “I still remember when he took his first steps, holding my finger… the happiness on his face,” he says.

For him, Vinay was not just a son. “He was like an angel,” he said.

From wedding joy to unimaginable grief

Just days before the attack, the Narwal home was filled with celebration. Laughter, music, and wedding preparations had brought the family together. Vinay got married on April 16. Within days, he left for his honeymoon.

“And then, just three days after the wedding reception, everything was gone,” his father recalls. “It was like a mountain of sorrow fell on us.”

A dream to serve the nation

Vinay had always dreamed of wearing the uniform. Inspired by family members in the armed forces, he was determined from a young age to serve the country.

“He first wanted to join the Air Force, but he was very happy when he got into the Navy,” his father says. “Serving the nation was his dream.”

Holding on to memories, searching for meaning

The family is now trying to honour Vinay’s memory in whatever way they can. His wife Himanshi, his sister, and his grandparents are all trying to cope each in their own silent way. Despite the pain, the family acknowledges the support they received after the tragedy and believes that strong action against terrorism sends a message.

But beyond policy and response, what remains is deeply personal, a chair that stays empty, a voice that is missed every day, and memories that refuse to fade.