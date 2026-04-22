PM Modi remembers victims a year after Pahalgam attack: 'India will never bow to terror'

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday mourned the killing of 26 innocent people in the ghastly terror attack of Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir, affirming that India will never bow to terror and such heinous designs will never succeed. In a post on X on the first anniversary of the attack, PM Modi said the nation stands with the bereaved families of those who were killed by terrorists on April 22, 2025.

"Remembering the innocent lives lost in the gruesome Pahalgam terror attack on this day last year. They will never be forgotten. My thoughts are also with the bereaved families as they cope with this loss," he wrote.

"As a nation, we stand united in grief and resolve. India will never bow to any form of terror. The heinous designs of terrorists will never succeed," he added.

On April 22 last year, terrorists killed 26 people, most of them tourists, in Pahalgam in south Kashmir.

In response, India launched a military operation on May 7, striking and destroying multiple terror infrastructure sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

Indian Army's message

On the eve of the first anniversary of the Pahalgam attack, the Indian Army on Tuesday reaffirmed its commitment to combating terrorism, stating, "When boundaries of humanity are crossed, the response is decisive.”

On April 22 last year, terrorists killed 26 people, most of them tourists, in Pahalgam in south Kashmir.

In retaliation, India launched a military operation early on May 7, targeting and destroying multiple terror infrastructure sites in Pakistan and PoK.

Ahead of the anniversary of the attack, which shocked the nation and drew widespread global condemnation, the Army said in a post on X, “When boundaries of humanity are crossed, the response is decisive. Justice is served. India stands united. #SindoorAnniversary #JusticeEndures #NationFirst.”

The post also featured a symbolic digital poster showing a silhouetted map of India with the caption “Some boundaries should never be crossed.” The letter “O” in “crossed” was depicted as a bowl containing sindoor, while a tagline at the bottom read, “India does not forget,” underlined in red.

Also read: How Indian Army bravehearts hunted down terrorists to avenge Pahalgam attack