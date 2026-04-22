'Get out of here': Mumbai woman vents out at minister as BJP protest causes traffic blockade | VIDEO

Mumbai:

Stuck in a traffic blockade for an hour due to BJP's protest in Mumbai over the failure of the Women's Reservation Bill in the Lok Sabha, a woman vented out at Maharashtra Minister Girish Mahajan and the police personnel over the inconvenience caused to people.

The incident took place while Mahajan was speaking to reporters in Worli area during the rally, which had been organised to target opposition parties following the defeat of the Constitution amendment bill in the Lok Sabha. The bill sought to fast-track the implementation of 33 per cent reservation for women in legislative bodies.

An agitated woman interrupted the minister, accusing him of causing disruption by blocking roads and inconveniencing commuters. She demanded that the rally be moved to a nearby open ground instead of obstructing traffic. All of this was caught on camera by journalists present at the spot.

"Get out of here. You are causing a traffic jam,” she said. Returning shortly after, she continued her protest, saying, "Did you not understand? What is wrong with you? There are hundreds of people waiting."

When a police official attempted to intervene, the woman refused to engage and insisted that no one speak to her.

The episode, captured on video, quickly went viral online, intensifying criticism of the BJP’s protest strategy.

Congress targets BJP over incident

Harshwardhan Sapkal, president of the Indian National Congress in Maharashtra, shared the video and claimed it exposed the ruling party’s “real face” on the issue of women’s reservation. He accused the BJP of misleading women for political advantage and using the issue to promote what he described as a false narrative.

Sapkal also alleged that the opposition alliance had already blocked what he called the BJP’s attempt to alter constitutional and electoral processes under the guise of reservation, adding that the party was now relying on rallies and propaganda to revive the issue.

Former state Congress president Nana Patole also shared the clip, criticising the BJP’s actions as “drama” that inconvenienced ordinary citizens. He said the woman’s reaction reflected growing public frustration and claimed that women across the country would similarly oppose the BJP in the future.