Iran issues stark warning to US and Israel as uncertainty shrouds second round of talks

Tehran:

Iran has issued a strong warning, saying it will respond with full military force if the United States or Israel launches any attack against it. The message was delivered through a statement carried by Iran’s state media early on Wednesday.

The statement came from Ebrahim Zolfaghari, spokesperson for the Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters. It was read on national television, where he said Iran’s armed forces are prepared to act decisively. He added that both the US and Israel would face severe consequences, describing them in harsh terms and warning that any aggression would be met with an even stronger response.

US-Iran ceasefire extended

This development comes at a sensitive time, as diplomatic efforts between Iran and the United States remain uncertain. Almost at the same moment as Iran’s warning, US President Donald Trump announced that the ceasefire with Iran would be extended indefinitely.

According to Trump, the decision was made following a request from Pakistan. He said Washington is waiting for a unified proposal from Iran before moving forward with further negotiations.

“Based on the fact that the Government of Iran is seriously fractured, not unexpectedly so and, upon the request of Field Marshal Asim Munir, and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, of Pakistan, we have been asked to hold our Attack on the Country of Iran until such time as their leaders and representatives can come up with a unified proposal. I have therefore directed our Military to continue the Blockade and, in all other respects, remain ready and able, and will therefore extend the Ceasefire until such time as their proposal is submitted, and discussions are concluded, one way or the other," Trump posted on Truth Social.

The ceasefire, which was initially agreed for two weeks, was due to end on Wednesday. However, talks aimed at extending the truce have faced difficulties, raising doubts about future progress.

Vance’s Islamabad travel on hold

Meanwhile, plans for US Vice President JD Vance to travel to Islamabad for another round of discussions have been paused. Reports suggest that Iran has, for now, stepped back from continuing talks.

Pakistan’s information minister also noted that Iran has not officially confirmed whether it will take part in further negotiations, adding to the uncertainty surrounding the situation.

As tensions remain high, the future of the ceasefire and diplomatic talks continues to hang in the balance.