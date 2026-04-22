Bhooth Bangla Box Office Collection Day 5: Akshay Kumar's film shows growth, crosses Rs 72 crore on Tuesday

New Delhi:

Recently, several films across genres hit the big screens, including Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar: The Revenge, Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur's Dacoit: A Love Story, and Akshay Kumar's Bhooth Bangla. However, with Dhurandhar: The Revenge nearing the end of its theatrical run and Dacoit: A Love Story underperforming, Bhooth Bangla, directed by Priyadarshan continues to hold steady at the box office.

The film had a strong start, earning Rs 12.25 crore on its opening day, followed by Rs 19 crore on Day 2. It benefited from the weekend surge, collecting Rs 23 crore on Day 3. However, the film saw a significant drop on its first Monday (Day 4), earning Rs 6.75 crore.

Within five days of its release, the film has crossed the Rs 100 crore mark at the global box office and Rs 72 crore in India. Read on to find out how Akshay Kumar's film performed on Day 5.

Bhooth Bangla Box Office Collection Day 5

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Bhooth Bangla, which earned Rs 6.75 crore on Day 4, witnessed a slight growth in its collections on Day 5. On Tuesday, the film collected Rs 7.65 crore across 11,589 shows, with an occupancy rate of 20%. With this, the total box office collection of Bhooth Bangla in India now stands at Rs 72.4 crore.

In terms of occupancy, Bhooth Bangla recorded an overall Hindi occupancy of 19.31 on Day 5. The highest occupancy of 28.92% was recorded during the night shows, followed by 20.85% in the evening, 18.62% in the afternoon, and the lowest occupancy of 8.85% was witnessed during the morning shows.

Meanwhile, the film's overseas gross collection stands at Rs 31.50 crore, and worldwide gross collection recorded at Rs 117.71 crore.

Bhooth Bangla: Cast and crew details

Directed by the critically acclaimed filmmaker Priyadarshan, Bhooth Bangla marks his reunion with actor Akshay Kumar after 14 years. The duo last collaborated on the 2010 film Khatta Meetha. Apart from Akshay Kumar, Bhooth Bangla also features Paresh Rawal, Tabu, Rajpal Yadav, Asrani, and Wamiqa Gabbi in key roles.

The film is produced by Akshay Kumar, Ektaa Kapoor, and Shobha Kapoor under the banners of Balaji Telefilms and Cape of Good Films.

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