Novak Djokovic opens up on his relationship with Virat Kohli, sets plan for future India visit

New Delhi:

The stage is set for the latest edition of Wimbledon. The third Grand Slam event of the year will be held in England, like always, and will kick off on June 29th. Ahead of the tournament, there will be many stars who will once again be competing in the competition.

Many eyes will be set upon the legendary Novak Djokovic once more. With 24 Grand Slam titles to his name, Djokovic will be at Wimbledon as he aims to make it 25. Ahead of the start of the tournament, Djokovic took centre stage and talked about his relationship with India batter Virat Kohli.

Widely revered as one of the best batters of all time. Virat Kohli’s influence has spread like wildfire across the globe, and speaking on the same, Djokovic talked about the relationship that he shares with Kohli and also revealed his plans to travel to India in the future as well.

"We have not met in person, we have texted, we have been in touch for the last few years, following each other, supporting each other, admiring each other's careers - hopefully I will get a chance to meet him in person & play some tennis, play some cricket - I am also planning to come to India soon so maybe that's where we can get the link up," Djokovic told Star Sports.

Also Read: England ends New Zealand's Women's T20 World Cup 2026 campaign with dominant nine-wicket victory

Djokovic will hope to put in a good show ahead of Wimbledon

With Wimbledon 2026 right around the corner, it could be interesting to see how Djokovic fares. After a subpar run at the French Open, the Serbian legend will hope to do well in Wimbledon.

For the first round, Djokovic will be taking on China’s Wu Yibing. The veteran star will be expected to make quick work of his Chinese opponent, and Djokovic will try his hardest to avoid an upset and a similar upset to that of the French Open.

Furthermore, Jannik Sinner will be another star who will be the clear favourite to get his hands on the title. He will be taking on Serbia’s Miomir Kecmanović in the first round and will hope to get off to a good start.

Also Read: