Siya Goyal taken to Pune's Lohagad Fort for crime scene recreation in Ketan Agarwal murder case

Pune:

The police have taken Siya Goyal to the Lohagad Fort in Maharashtra's Pune district to recreate the scene that led to the death of 26-year-old realtor Ketan Agarwal earlier this month, said a senior official on Sunday. However, co-conspirator Chetan Chaudhary was not taken for recreation of the crime scene.

This was a part of the police investigation as investigators continue their probe and unravel the mystery surrounding Pune Fort murder case. The police said the exact chain of events of June 18 were recreated as part of its Sunday's exercise.

It also aimed at cross-checking the things that Siya and Chetan told police during their interrogation.

"The accused have been taken to the Lohagad Fort, specifically to the spot where the incident occurred, to recreate the scene," Pune Rural Police Superintendent of Police (SP) Sandeep Singh Gill told news agency ANI. "The entire sequence of events is being reconstructed: the route taken, where the accused positioned themselves, the specific actions performed, and how the incident unfolded. The accused has provided details regarding this."

'Siya didn't want to marry Ketan'

While questioning Siya, the police found that she did not want to marry Ketan and was upset by the fact that her prospective husband used a wig. Siya told police that Ketan told her that it was 'too late' to call of their wedding. Further, she thought that calling off the wedding would bring disrepute to her family and that's why decided to murder Ketan.

Ketan's family has said Siya and her family were told that the 26-year-old used a small patch of wig, with his father Vishal Agarwal asking why their son was murdered and the wedding could have simply be called off.

Earlier this week, Vishal met Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who said the case will be fast-tracked. Vishal also participated in a candlelight march on Saturday, with people demanding justice to Ketan and his family.

"Some people are messaging us, saying they were present at the fort, but they are not approaching the police. I urge all of them to come forward and help us get justice for Ketan. I assure them they will not face any problems," news agency PTI quoted Vishal as saying.

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