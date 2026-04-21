Peddi shoot in final stretch: Ram Charan and director Buchi Babu Sana share set pic, film to wrap in 6 days

New Delhi:

Ram Charan’s Peddi was previously slated to release on April 30. However, the film's release date has now been shifted to June. The movie is now in its final leg of shooting, and the makers have shared a fresh update that has only added to the growing excitement around the film. A candid picture from the sets featuring Ram Charan and director Buchi Babu Sana recently surfaced online, giving fans a glimpse into the shoot as it nears completion.

Peddi shoot to wrap in 6 days, makers share set photo

Along with the image, the team confirmed that only a few days of filming remain. With the project moving swiftly towards wrap-up, the buzz around Peddi continues to build, especially after a steady stream of updates in recent weeks.

Sharing the selfie, the makers wrote, “Mega Power Star @AlwaysRamCharan and @buchibabu_sana from the sets of #Peddi The entire shoot will be wrapped in 6 more days Grand release this June Mega Powerstar @alwaysramcharan @nimmashivarajkumar @janhvikapoor @buchibabu_sana @arrahman @rathnaveludop @kollaavinash @navinnooli @iamjaggubhai_ @boman_irani @divyenndu @venkatasatishkilaru @parthadey.in @gautamssc21 @vriddhicinemas @MythriOfficial @SukumarWritings @Ivyentertainmentofficial #JyotiDeshpande @officialjiostudios @tseries.official @peddimovie."

The film, which stars Ram Charan in the lead, also features Janhvi Kapoor and Jagapathi Babu in key roles. Ever since it was announced, Peddi has remained one of the most talked-about projects, with fans closely following every update. The recently released “Peddi Pehelwan” glimpse further raised expectations by showing Ram Charan in a striking new avatar.

Peddi release pushed to June

While the shoot of Peddi is nearly complete, the team has decided to take a little more time with post-production. The film, which was initially expected earlier, will now release in June, with the exact date to be announced soon.

Sharing the update, the makers wrote: “We want to give our audience nothing but the best. #PEDDI in cinemas this June”. The statement read: "Firstly, thank you all for the wonderful response to our songs and glimpses. We’re truly happy to see the love and excitement for Peddi. The talkie part of the film is complete, and we only have one song left to be shot. We’ve seen the edit of the film, and we’re extremely happy with the output. With such great content in our hands, we want to present it in the best possible way. For that, we feel it’s important to give our technicians and post-production team a little more time to bring out their best with absolute perfection. It is our duty to give you nothing but the best theatrical experience."

It further read: "So, we’ve decided to push the release of the film to June. The exact date will be announced very soon. Thank you for your continued support and patience. It truly means a lot to us. Team PEDDI."

Written and directed by Buchi Babu Sana, Peddi also stars Shiva Rajkumar, Divyendu Sharma and Jagapathi Babu. Backed by Venkata Satish Kilaru under Vriddhi Cinemas in collaboration with Mythri Movie Makers, the film is shaping up to be one of the most anticipated releases of the year.

Also read: Peddi postponed: Ram Charan film to skip April release, makers explain delay