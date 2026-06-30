Uddhav Thackeray suffers another setback as UBT MLC Sachin Ahir joins Shinde Sena

Mumbai:

In another setback for Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT), party MLC Sachin Ahir has switched sides and joined the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena faction. Soon after joining the Shinde faction, Ahir filed his nomination for the post of Deputy Chairman of the Maharashtra Legislative Council as the Shiv Sena candidate.

Shinde's 'Operation Tiger' continues

The latest induction has once again brought focus on Eknath Shinde's political strategy, often referred to as "Operation Tiger", under which the party has continued to attract leaders from rival political outfits, particularly the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT).