Mithu Mukherjee, veteran Bengali actress, dies at 71; Prosenjit Chatterjee offers condolences

Veteran Bengali actress Mithu Mukherjee died on September 21 at the age of 71 after a prolonged illness. She was reportedly severely unwell for the past year. Often known as the 'Rekha of Tollywood ', Mukherjee had worked with the likes of Uttam Kumar, Soumitra, and others.

Mithu Mukherjee dies

Reportedly, Mithu Mukherjee passed away at a Mumbai hospital after a long cancer battle. She largely remained away from the public eye in her later years.

Film body All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) extended their condolences. Remembering her glorious filmography, they wrote, "Mithu Mukherjee was a celebrated Bengali and Hindi film actress who made her cinematic debut with Shesh Parba and went on to become a familiar face in Indian cinema during the 1970s and 1980s. She is remembered for her performances in acclaimed Bengali films including Marjina Abdulla, Nishi Kanya, Mouchak, Swayamsiddha, Hotel Snow Fox, Bhagyachakra, Sandhi, Father and Ashrita. She also appeared in Hindi films such as Khaan Dost, Safed Jhooth, Dillagi and Do Ladke Dono Kadke. Her contribution to Indian cinema and her memorable performances will continue to be remembered by audiences and the film fraternity. All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) pays its heartfelt tribute to the legendary actress. May her soul rest in peace. Om Shanti."

Prosenjit Chatterjee extended his condolences. He wrote, "The news of Mithu Mukhopadhyay's passing is extremely heartbreaking. Her memory and his work will live on forever among us. With deepest respects (translated)."

Mithu Mukherjee's glorious filmography

Mithu Mukherjee made her acting debut with Chitta Bose's Shesh Parba in 1972. She gained wider recognition with Dinen Gupta's Marjina Abdulla, where she played the titular character.

She went on to appear in several Bengali films, including Nishikanya, Mouchak and Swayamsiddha. Mukherjee also worked in Hindi cinema, making appearances in films such as Dulal Guha's Khaan Dost and Basu Chatterjee's Safed Jhoot. Her other Hindi credits included Dillagi and Do Ladke Dono Kadke.

After Dujane in the 1980s, Mukherjee took a break from films. She returned to the screen with Chandra Barot's Ashrita in 1990. The film eventually marked her final screen appearance.

Following Ashrita, Mukherjee chose to step away from the film industry and live a more private life.

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