IIT Bombay professor Suryanarayana Doolla, named in FIR by Sahil Wakode's parents, removed from Deanship

Mumbai:

IIT Bombay's students have been informed that Professor Suryanarayan Doolla has been removed from the Deanship, according to an email sent to students by the institute's Director. The development came days after protests on the IIT Bombay campus over the death by suicide of second-year student Sahil Wakode. Notably, Doolla was the Dean (Administrative Affairs). The development followed a complaint filed by the deceased student's father, who levelled serious allegations against authorities at the institute. Based on the complaint, Mumbai Police registered an FIR against IIT Bombay professor and examination invigilator Suryanarayana Doolla.

According to the complaint, the student's father alleged that his son had faced harassment and claimed that Professor Doolla had allegedly used casteist slurs against the student over the past three months. An FIR has been registered against Doolla in connection with the allegations. With the case now being handed over to the Mumbai Police Crime Branch, the circumstances surrounding the student's death and the allegations made by his family will be examined as part of the investigation. The allegations in the complaint remain subject to investigation and have not been established by the police at this stage.

IIT Bombay Faculty Forum-backed professor

Amid the allegations, the IIT Bombay Faculty Forum expressed solidarity with Professor Doolla and defended his conduct during the examination. The forum said he was performing his responsibilities in accordance with institutional rules after noticing that the student was allegedly in "unauthorised possession and use of a smartphone."

"We strongly express our solidarity with our colleague Prof Suryanarayana Doolla, who was discharging his duties in line with the institute’s Senate-approved academic policies currently in force," the forum said in a statement, while also conveying its deepest condolences to the student's family.

What IIT Bombay said about the exam hall incident

IIT Bombay had earlier stated that the deceased student belonged to the Department of Energy Science and Engineering and was found using a mobile phone inside the examination hall. According to the institute, the student had uploaded the examination question paper on ChatGPT in an attempt to obtain answers. IIT Bombay said that no disciplinary action had been initiated against the student.

The Faculty Forum said Professor Doolla, who was the course instructor, was invigilating the mid-semester examination from 11 am to 1 pm on September 18 when he noticed the student using a smartphone without authorisation. The forum described the incident as "academic malpractice."

Who is Professor Suryanarayana Doolla?

Professor Suryanarayana Doolla is a faculty member in the Department of Energy Science and Engineering at the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IIT Bombay). His academic and research work focuses on power electronics and power systems. Doolla completed his BTech in Electrical Engineering from Nagarjuna University in 2000. He later earned an MTech in Energy Systems Engineering from IIT Bombay in 2002 and a PhD in Power Systems from IIT Delhi in 2007.

Before joining IIT Bombay, Doolla worked with Power Research and Development Consultants in Bengaluru in 2009. He was also associated with Machine 2 Machine in Hyderabad from 2006 to 2008. At IIT Bombay, he has been involved in teaching and research in the areas of power electronics and power systems.

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IIT Bombay suicide row: Mumbai Crime Branch takes over probe as Sahil Wakode's father alleges casteist remarks