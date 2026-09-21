IIT Bombay director likely to resign after Sahil Wakode's death, institute apologises over earlier statement

Mumbai:

A major development has emerged from IIT Bombay following the death by suicide of second-year student Sahil Wakode. IIT Bombay Director Professor Shireesh Kedare is likely to resign on Monday after he announced his decision during a late-night meeting with protesting students. The development came after three days of protests on the IIT Bombay campus over Wakode's death. During a nearly three-hour meeting with the students on Sunday night, Kedare signed an 18-point charter of demands put forward by the protesters. The institute has agreed to the demands, although officials have said that due process will be followed for specific actions.

During his interaction with the protesting students, Professor Shireesh Kedare reportedly announced that he would resign on Monday. His statement came amid growing pressure from students, who have been demanding greater accountability from the institute administration following Sahil Wakode's death. The IIT Bombay Board of Governors is also expected to meet on Monday, while an open house with students is scheduled to discuss the concerns and the implementation of the agreed demands.

Who was Sahil Wakode?

Sahil Wakode, a second-year BTech student in the Energy Science and Engineering department, was found dead in his room at Hostel 4 on September 18. He was 20 years old, according to multiple reports.

Wakode had been caught using a mobile phone during a mid-semester examination shortly before his death. Reports said he allegedly uploaded the examination question paper to ChatGPT to seek answers. The institute had said that no disciplinary action had been initiated against him and that he had been counselled following the examination incident. Police did not find a suicide note at the spot and the circumstances surrounding his death are under investigation.

Meanwhile, Crime Branch sources told ANI that the investigation is underway and individuals named in the FIR are likely to be summoned soon. Sahil's phone has been seized, while the crime scene has been thoroughly examined. No suicide note has been recovered so far.

Students have been protesting for three days

Students have been protesting on the IIT Bombay campus since Friday, demanding an independent investigation into Wakode's death and greater accountability from the administration. The protesters have also raised concerns about the institute's handling of the examination incident and demanded systemic changes in the way student grievances, disciplinary proceedings and mental-health concerns are addressed.

What are the demands accepted by IIT Bombay

The students' charter includes a series of demands aimed at investigating Wakode's death and bringing changes to the institute's administrative and student-support systems.

Key demands include:

Immediate suspension of Professor Suryanarayana Doolla, who was involved in invigilation during Wakode's examination and has been named in an FIR. Any action against him remains subject to due process.

An independent investigation into Sahil Wakode's death, with an interim report by September 30 and a final report by October 15.

An open house by September 22 involving the director, Dean of Student Affairs and the head of the Energy Science and Engineering department.

An institutional apology over the initial communication concerning the examination incident, which students said amounted to blaming and defaming a deceased student.

A formal code of conduct for professors.

Mental-health sensitisation programmes for faculty and staff.

Changes to the Disciplinary Action Committee process and improvements in-person counselling.

Formation of a task force comprising students, faculty members, mental-health professionals and external experts to examine the causes of student distress and publish a report every semester.

Greater administrative accountability.

Increased student representation in institutional decision-making.

Improvements in mental-health and medical-care facilities.

A 24-hour psychiatrist-on-call facility at the IIT Bombay Hospital.

A written response within 24 hours and an implementation plan by September 26.

A written assurance that students participating peacefully in the protests will not face punitive action.

A provision concerning the director's resignation if the agreed reforms are not implemented within one month.

Probe into professor and examination episode

The students have specifically sought action against Professor Suryanarayana Doolla, who was associated with the examination incident involving Wakode. Meanwhile, IIT Bombay's Faculty Forum has backed Doolla and said he was carrying out his invigilation duties according to the institute's academic procedures. The allegations surrounding the circumstances leading to Wakode's death remain under investigation. Claims by students and the family about harassment or discrimination are allegations and have not been established as the cause of death.

IIT Bombay apologises for earlier statement on Sahil Wakode's death

IIT Bombay has apologised for the press release it issued following the death by suicide of student Sahil Wakode on September 18. "We apologise for our earlier statements regarding the circumstances surrounding Sahil’s unfortunate death. The details and circumstances of the incident are still under investigation by the concerned authorities. In view of the ongoing investigation, it was inappropriate to present or describe details related to the events preceding his death before they were duly established through the appropriate investigative process," it added.

Also Read:

IIT Bombay suicide row: Mumbai Crime Branch takes over probe as Sahil Wakode's father alleges casteist remarks