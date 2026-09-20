Three killed, one critical as speeding BMW crashes on Coastal Road in Mumbai

Mumbai:

At least three people were killed, and one person was critically injured after a speeding BMW crashed on Coastal Road in Mumbai early Sunday, police said. The accident was reported at around 5:20 am. According to the BMC, a black BMW met with an accident while travelling from Marine Drive towards Haji Ali due to speeding.

The deceased have been identified as Shanay Gajjal (21), Dhirya Seth (17) and an unidentified man, aged around 25, who was declared brought dead at the hospital. Another unidentified man, aged around 20, has been admitted to the trauma ward and is in critical condition.

The story is being updated.