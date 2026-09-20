IIT Bombay suicide case: Professor booked over 'casteist slurs', likely to be summoned for questioning

Mumbai:

The Mumbai Crime Branch is likely to summon a professor and others for questioning after taking over the probe into the alleged suicide of a 22-year-old IIT Bombay student. The investigation will be handled by the Assistant Commissioner of Police (Detection), they said, as reported by news agency PTI. The case was transferred to the Crime Branch on Saturday night.

The Powai police has registered a First Information Report (FIR) under Section 108 (abetment of suicide) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act based on a complaint filed by the student Sahil Wakode's parents.

'Casteist remarks'; what was the allegation against the professor?

Sahil's parents had leveled serious allegations against his teacher, Suryanarayan Dulla, according to them, for the past three months, the teacher had been making casteist remarks against Sahil and threatening to implicate him in a false case. Some students claimed that Wakode faced severe pressure and threats of academic suspension.

Sahil allegedly died by suicide on Friday evening in his hostel room. As per preliminary information, the student was caught cheating using a mobile phone in the exam hall. He had uploaded the examination question paper on ChatGPT to seek answers.

IIT Bombay on student suicide

The IIT Bombay has issued a statement saying that no disciplinary action was initiated against the student after he was found using a smartphone in the exam hall. According to IIT Bombay, the student was counselled, and the Head of the Department assured him that the incident would not adversely affect his academic career. The student, identified as Sahil Wakode, was from the Department of Energy Science and Engineering. According to the statement, the student had uploaded the examination question paper on ChatGPT to seek answers.

"No disciplinary action was initiated against the student. The matter was also discussed with the student by the instructor and the Head of the Department, who counselled him and assured him that the incident would not adversely affect his academic career. The student subsequently returned to his hostel room. Later in the evening, he was found dead in his room," IIT Bombay said.

-With PTI Inputs

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IIT Bombay suicide row: Mumbai Crime Branch takes over probe as Sahil Wakode's father alleges casteist remarks